Team Jake Paul Offers Unexpected Praise to Julio Cesar Chavez Ahead of Contentious Clash

Sometimes people surprise you in the most unexpected of ways. Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child,’ often seen as one of the most arrogant people alive, knows how to get under the skin of his rivals and boxing fans. He’s built his entire career on this knack for provocation. Yet, even Jake Paul seems to have a softer side that occasionally shines through, even toward his rival, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

This was evident on Father’s Day when Most Valuable Promotions, his company, shared a heartfelt celebratory image on Instagram. The duo is set to face each other on June 28th, and for the past few weeks have thrown constant barbs at each other. The rivalry is getting intense with each passing day; however, the recent post painted a different picture.

The picture posted by MVP featured three pictures of Jake Paul alongside his father, Greg Paul, over the years. However, what no one expected was the post also doing the same for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and his father, the Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez. The caption read, “The world needs more great fathers. MVP wishes @gregpaul63 @jcchavez115 and all fathers a day of appreciation. Happy Father’s Day!,” further extending warmth to his opponent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

Jake Paul even shared the post on his Instagram story, showing respect to the legendary Mexican figure and his role in Chavez Jr.’s career. The 115 fight veteran ruled the boxing world for 2 decades before retiring in 2005. However, he passed his dream to his son and made sure that Chavez Jr. also thrives inside the squared circle. With his father’s mentorship, the 39-year-old found success, even capturing the WBC Middleweight championship, for which Senior was present ringside.

This warm gesture is a refreshing contrast to the recent tension between the two fighters. However, it appears to be the only goodwill that the Sinaloa native should expect from Jake Paul. Because on the professional side, The Problem Child has issued a warning to Chavez Jr., vowing to do what even Canelo Alvarez couldn’t.

Jake Paul issues a stern warning

A few weeks ago, Jake Paul sat down with broadcaster Claudia Trejos to preview his upcoming June 28th showdown. The interview took a serious turn when Trejos asked how he planned to finish the fight. Well, true to his nature, Paul didn’t hold back, declaring he would decide the bout by “a knockout.”

This is not the first time that the 27-year-old has made such bold predictions. He did the same for his fight against Mike Tyson. He doubled down on his prediction, even involving Chavez Sr. “And you’re going to see Chavez quit and his dad’s hands are going to be in his head and he’s going to be turned into another meme, disappointed in his son, and all the Mexican fans are going to join team Paul,” he concluded.

Though the warning would look rude to some, it’s likely just a tactic to hype the fight.

Behind the scenes, Jake Paul holds deep respect for boxing legends and what they have done for the sport. Even after his bout with Tyson, the YouTuber-turned-boxer enjoyed a lively moment with the 58-year-old at Donald Trump’s inauguration. So, deep down, Jake Paul might just be a fan boy like us all.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.