Teddy Atlas, Freddie Roach Lead Tributes as Mike Tyson’s Former Trainer Passes Away at 71

Tommy Brooks, the esteemed trainer who worked with legends such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker, and Mike McCallum, has passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer on Tuesday night, July 29. His death marks yet another heartbreaking loss for the boxing community, following a string of recent passings, including those of Georgia O’Connor, Mike McCallum, and George Foreman.

Known for his quiet demeanor and humble nature, Brooks also guided the careers of champions like Vitali Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko, and Vinny Pazienza—each a star in their own right. Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed the news on social media the same night, writing, “Got more bad news a little while ago. It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed #boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer.”

“Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. Shared many memorable nights with Tommy and his wife, Donna Duva, during the glory days of Main Events,” DiBella continued. “My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam[ily]. This is now a real tough stretch of losing real #boxing people. It’s getting to me.”

Originally from San Diego, California, Brooks eventually made Knoxville, Tennessee, his home. Before gaining recognition as one of the sport’s top trainers, he had a notable amateur career, including a win over Michael Spinks and several Golden Gloves titles at both the state and regional levels. He turned professional in 1977, finishing with a record of 7-3 (7 KOs) in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. By 1982, Brooks transitioned full-time into training, which would become his lifelong calling.

After his passing, another respected trainer, Teddy Atlas, paid tribute to Brooks on X, writing, “Saddened to hear of Tommy Brooks passing, he was a top amateur fighter, trainer and gentleman who brought class to the sport. R. I. P. 🙏❤️.” Brooks developed his craft under the mentorship of some of the most accomplished trainers in boxing history before carving out his own legacy.

Married to Donna Brooks, daughter of the legendary Lou Duva, he took over Mike Tyson’s training after Tyson’s second loss to Holyfield in 1997 and remained with him before the 2002 loss to Lennox Lewis. Brooks also cornered Holyfield for his two iconic victories over Tyson. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg in a career that saw him work with some of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen.

Freddie Roach joins Teddy Atlas in a final goodbye to Tommy Brooks

After 2002, Brooks went on to train a mix of champions from different weight classes, including Samuel Peter, Yuri Foreman, Omar Sheika, his son-in-law Shaun George, and the late Oscar Diaz. His resume also includes working with champions like Junior Jones, Charles Murray, and Freddie Pendleton.

In the later years of his storied career, Brooks brought his expertise to the Chinese national boxing team. During his time in China, he played a pivotal role in the early professional careers of Zhilei Zhang and Fanlong Meng. Notably, Brooks teamed up with his son-in-law, Shaun George, to guide both fighters as they transitioned into the pro ranks.

Following the news of Brooks’ passing, among the outpouring of tributes, legendary trainer Freddie Roach offered his condolences by commenting on a post from The Ring, simply stating, “Rest in peace. Condolences to the Brooks family.” Tommy Brooks is survived by his wife, Donna, and their two sons, Brian and Marlon, each carrying forward the legacy of one of boxing’s most respected and influential trainers.

With accomplishments like his, Tommy Brooks may no longer be with us, but his legacy lives on through the champions he shaped and the wisdom he shared. Boxing isn’t just about the fighter in the ring—it’s about the voices in their corner, the hands that wrap theirs, and the minds that mold their greatness. Tommy Brooks was one of those rare voices, a steady force behind some of the sport’s brightest stars. Do you have any parting words for the legend?