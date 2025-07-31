brand-logo
Teddy Atlas Issues Health Update After Undergoing Knee Surgery

BySudeep Sinha

Jul 31, 2025 | 6:58 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is widely respected for his contributions to the sport. Known for his sharp analysis and unfiltered opinions, the 69-year-old, who notably trained a young Mike Tyson, remains a prominent voice in boxing circles. Having recently celebrated his birthday on July 29, Atlas appears to have undergone knee surgery and has since shared an update on his recovery.

The veteran trainer and commentator hasn’t shared specific details about the nature of the surgery—whether it was a knee replacement, arthroscopy, or another procedure remains unclear. However, back in March 2024, Atlas did post on Instagram about needing a knee surgery, alongside a clip of him shaking hands with amateur boxers in Saudi Arabia. “Surgery on my knee will take months of rehab, but this will last a lifetime,” Atlas had noted.

It’s unclear when the surgery happened, but Atlas gave the health update nonetheless, indicating that it could have been recent. “This was right before surgery, but he is out now and recovering. Thank you all for the well wishes,” the post’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

Atlas also shared a photo from the hospital, resting on a hospital bed. While he didn’t reveal many details about the surgery, it’s worth noting that he has a history of injuries. At just 17, during his amateur boxing days, Atlas suffered a serious back injury that ultimately ended his competitive boxing career. 

What caused Teddy Atlas’ back injury?

In New York, back in the 1970s, Atlas suffered the injury while training and competing. Specifically, Atlas herniated multiple discs in his lower back—this caused significant pain and limited his mobility. This was made worse by the physical demands of boxing, which included sparring and the repetitive strain of training. 

article-image

via Imago

Before the injury, Atlas was a promising amateur fighter, trained by the legendary Cus D’Amato in the Catskill Boxing Club alongside future champion Mike Tyson. Despite his talent and aggressive fighting style, the injury was debilitating enough that medical advice and the risk of permanent damage forced him to abandon his aspirations of turning professional. 

What's your perspective on:

Is Teddy Atlas's journey from injury to legendary trainer the ultimate comeback story in boxing?

Have an interesting take?

While this closed one door for Atlas, it also opened another. He started focusing on training and coaching others. He eventually would go on to train the likes of Mike Tyson, Michael Moorer, and Timothy Bradley, becoming a well-respected figure in boxing. Although the injury stopped him from becoming a good boxer, he became a great trainer. 

Clearly, Teddy Atlas doesn’t lack the fighting spirit boxers are often known for. While he has long come to terms with his back injury, hopefully, his journey overcoming the knee surgery will be as fruitful. What do you think of Atlas’ resilience? 

Is Teddy Atlas's journey from injury to legendary trainer the ultimate comeback story in boxing?

