Teddy Atlas Silences Jake Paul Critics With Powerful Reminder Before Chavez Jr. Clash

Ever since Jake Paul entered the professional boxing circuit, his every move has been held under a microscope. Credit to his loud mouth and peculiar opponent selection, The Problem Child has amassed more critics than fans. To be fair, the way the 28-year-old is climbing towards his world title dream after only 12 fights, boxing fans are bound to have questions. However, when he is arguably the biggest draw in the sport currently, we are no one to question him. That is what Mike Tyson‘s former trainer Teddy Atlas believes.

Recently, the renowned boxing trainer appeared on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT, alongside his son, Teddy Atlas III. During an hour-long conversation, the duo touched upon the upcoming Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. clash when Atlas Jr. asked, “Would you say it is just another great matchmaking and selective pick by Jake Paul and his team?”

“Look, Paul is still a work in progress as a fighter,” the 68-year-old acknowledged. However, the trainer does not want to take anything away from the work Paul has done so far in his career. “He’s doing everything he can to be the best fighter he can be, and again, I said it before, it’s the American way. He had a vision, he had a belief, he had a dream. We should not frown on anyone’s dream, and he went out there and he executed it and he’s making it happen,” the veteran trainer added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Atlas explained that it doesn’t matter whether fans love or hate Jake Paul for his selective pickings. What matters is that he has executed exactly what he wanted, and so far, he has been successful. “I know he has an edge all the time, but hey, what are you gonna knock him for if he brings the money? He deserves to have the edge, and he brings the money. He makes the promotion,” he added, clearly referring to the massive pull Jake Paul has.

AD

via Imago May 14, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: JAKE PAUL and JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. speak during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their fight at The Avalon in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAw213 20250514_zep_w213_007 Copyright: xClutchxPocketsxWamblix

To be fair, El Gallo is arguably the biggest draw in boxing right now. Despite choosing rather easier opponents, he has brought new eyes to the sport, something that has benefited boxing economically, whether you like it or not. As Teddy Atlas stated, he deserves his flowers for that, maybe even a shot at a world title. It seems like he will get that, as the WBA and WBC might be ready to offer him a title shot on one condition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul’s world title dream is taking shape

Last year, when Jake Paul revealed his lofty world title dream, no one believed it. After all, how could he become a world champion without being ranked by any of the four major governing bodies? Well, things are about to change.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old revealed that boxing’s oldest organizations are ready to officially rank him. “My goal is to become world champion, and the WBA and WBC plan on ranking me depending on my performance,” he said. If Paul manages to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he will be one step closer to his goal.

“Once I’m ranked, I can go for the title shot,” he declared, making his intentions clear. Per WBC rules, a fighter must rank within the top 15 to qualify for a title shot. On the other hand, the WBA ranks its boxers according to their activity and records. Furthermore, the organization also requires the fighters to fight at least two 10-round bouts. As things stand, the Chavez Jr. clash will be Jake Paul’s second, with his first 10-round fight coming against Nate Diaz.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the self-proclaimed El Gallo, the next steps are straightforward after securing a ranking: challenge the unified cruiserweight champion, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Rodriguez. And if Zurdo is on board with the clash, then maybe Jake Paul’s title dream will have become a reality.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.