Teen Hustles Floyd Mayweather Into Six-Figure Watch Deal in Miami

As per Boss Hunting, Floyd Mayweather already has a $100 million watch collection. For most, this figure seems outrageously lavish. But with a net worth nearing $660 million, the boxer known as ‘Money’—widely regarded as the richest in boxing history—relishes collecting high-end treasures. From luxury cars and private jets to real estate, jewelry, and multiple businesses, the Michigan-born star owns it all.

Yet, despite owning $100 million in watches, is ‘Pretty Boy’ satisfied? Apparently not. Just hours ago, Mayweather dropped over $500,000 on a new watch collection, this time curated by the youngest jeweler in the game.

Floyd Mayweather’s newest watch collection

On Thursday, the 50-0 boxer took to his Instagram story. “Right now, I am in Miami, at the Diamond District, Downtown,” he said, pointing to Eitan the jeweler – dubbed the youngest jeweler on the block. “Little Eitan right here, I see him hustling in the diamond district, moving around. He brought me to the store and look what he sold me,” he added.

As it turns out, Eitan sold Floyd Mayweather 5 new watches. “I sold him all these watches, got my guy right, all this bag. This AP, buzzdown, got him right,” the young jeweler said, pointing towards the new collection. Although the pair didn’t disclose the specific watch names, we can form an informed estimate based on the video footage.

Three of the five watches appeared to be an Aquanaut Travel Time 5164A with black/grey straps in stainless steel, priced at approximately $175,000; an Aquanaut Jumbo 5168G with an orange strap in white gold, valued at about $150,000; and an Aquanaut Variant (e.g., 5167R) with a green/black strap in rose gold with diamonds, estimated at $200,000. Together, these three watches total roughly $525,000. Since the identities of the other two watches remain unknown, the entire collection’s value might approach $1 million.

Although the Grand Rapids-born boxer has long been known for lavish spending, his recent purchases carry a new significance. They follow rumors of bankruptcy, which the Michigan native swiftly and convincingly dismissed.

No more bankruptcy

The bankruptcy reports surfaced last month when Boxing Insider claimed that Floyd Mayweather’s $402 million real estate investment in New York City’s Upper Manhattan could not be verified in public records. While the report did not mention it explicitly, it implied that the real estate deal might be fabricated.

Unsurprisingly, the former world champion took offense to the bankruptcy rumors and slapped Business Insider with a $100 million lawsuit. On May 7 at The Real Deal’s New York City Forum, he dismantled the claims with a single, sharp retort. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt,” he responded.

Days later, ‘Pretty Boy’ flexed again, splashing $40 million on four new luxury cars.“When y’all make another video about me being broke, make sure you include this footage,” he said. With a collection already boasting 100 cars of diverse makes and models, it’s not far-fetched to assume these purchases were a pointed response to the rumors.

Furthermore, his recent acquisition of a watch collection worth over $500,000 further proves that Floyd Mayweather is anything but financially troubled. And with savvy investments across various ventures, it’ll be a long time before anyone sees him facing financial trouble. What do you think?