“$10,000 for the Fight, $200,000 for Surgeries”: BKFC Fighter’s Gruesome Injury Triggers Fan Revolt Over Pay

What’s the cost of a human life? That’s the question fans are raising after witnessing a BKFC fighter’s gruesome injury up close on social media. Connor Tierney and Rico Franco headlined BKFC 90 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 30. The rematch saw the two collide for the interim BKFC Welterweight Title.

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And their fight was anything but pretty. Their brutal battle saw Tierney suffer a gruesome broken jaw from an accidental headbutt early on. Despite the horrifying injury, he continued fighting and was dropped four times in the opening round. Yet he refused to quit. In the second round, however, Franco finally closed the show, scoring a knockout at the 1:18 mark.

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In the aftermath of the fight, the Birmingham native released a statement regarding his injury.

“Regardless of what happened, I’ll announce what’s next in the coming days, as you can see I’m not in a good way,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m tired, overwhelmed, and in pain.😅 Love you all, thank you for coming.”

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He also shared a short clip of his mouth, which appeared to show his lower jaw split into two pieces. Despite the disturbing visuals, an official diagnosis has yet to be revealed, and only time will tell how severe the broken jaw truly is. But from the looks of it, it may be one of the worst injuries a fighter can endure. He later even shared an update from the hospital.

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“Been stuck in QE Hospital A&E since last 11 pm,” he wrote. “Please tell me, someone on here can have a word and get me through for a scan. I’m in agony.”

For Connor Tierney, the loss may sting even more than it already does. Not only did he miss out on the title, but it also marked his second defeat to Rico Franco. The pair previously clashed in 2019 under a different bare-knuckle boxing promotion, where Franco knocked out Tierney in the opening round with a vicious left hook, handing the 31-year-old his first loss of his career.

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In any case, when Full Send MMA shared details of the injury on X, fans quickly began questioning whether the paycheck from BKFC was really worth it.

Tierney’s troubles aren’t worth the money, declare fans

Immediately, people were in shock at Tierney’s injury. “This is a gory hustle, man… Is the money that good?” one fan asked. The purse for the fighters remains undisclosed.

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Another user pointed out that the money Tierney made won’t even be enough to cover his medical bills. “+$10,000 for the fight. -$200,000 for surgeries,” the user commented. In the UK, BKFC is regulated by the International Sport Karate and Kickboxing Association, which offers $25,000 insurance in case of injury or death. They also provide an insurance package for their promoters in case a fighter sues them over injuries.

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Someone else claimed such injuries aren’t worth the purse. “Nahhhhh this s—t ain’t worth it. A drawn-out career in MMA is more worth it than bare-knuckle man. Shout out these incredibly resilient fighters, though,” the user commented. BKFC fighters often earn varying amounts depending on their drawing power and popularity. As a local favorite headlining the event, Tierney likely earned a respectable payday.

The next user couldn’t believe what they were witnessing. “Is this really what you do to get cash in your bags? This is too gory for a hustle man,” the user wrote. In 2020, Francesco Ricchi, an Italian-American bare-knuckle fighter, suffered a severe, life-threatening throat injury. Despite that, he eventually returned to action.

Meanwhile, this fan recollected their own injury. “Yeesh. I broke my jaw and cracked a tooth taking a charge in hs basketball. Was nowhere near this bad, he ain’t gonna be eating anytime soon,” the user claimed. While the recovery period varies depending on the severity of the injury, fractures as severe as this can often require around six months of recovery or more.

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People clearly don’t think fighting bare-knuckle is worth the injury. But will that stop fighters from competing? Very unlikely. Hopefully, Tierney will make a full recovery.