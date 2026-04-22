Teofimo Lopez Gets Immediate Title Shot After Shakur Stevenson Loss

Teofimo Lopez is all set to make his comeback after losing to Shakur Stevenson earlier this year. And that too for a title. Isn’t that wild? This comes after Richardson Hitchins, who was supposed to defend his IBF super lightweight title against Oscar Duarte in February, but pulled out due to illness, vacated the belt to move up to 147 pounds after signing a deal with Zuffa Boxing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“On the evening of April 20, 2026, the IBF received notification from Richardson Hitchins that he was relinquishing his IBF Jr. Welterweight World title,” the IBF confirmed. “Hitchins expressed his pride in fighting for, winning, and holding the title. Likewise, the IBF was proud to have Hitchins as a world champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hitchins leaves the division, it appears to have directly benefited No. 5-ranked Teofimo Lopez. Journalist Dan Rafael revealed that the IBF has now ordered the pair to accept their positions until Friday, or they will move down their rankings to set up a fight for the vacant belt.

“News: With Hitchins vacating the IBF 140 title to move up rather than make the mandatory vs. Delgado, the IBF on Tuesday ordered Delgado vs. Teofimo Lopez, the next leading available contender, for the vacant title,” Rafael wrote on X. “Both have until Friday to accept their position in the fight, or IBF will go down its ratings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyshawn Davis, who is ranked No. 4 by the IBF, is expected to face Nahir Albright in a rematch on May 16 at Norfolk’s Scope Arena. And Oscar Duarte is set to face fellow countryman Angel Fierro on May 2 on the undercard of Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. David Benavidez. That means, despite being ranked higher than Lopez, the pair will miss out on the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teofimo Lopez, of course, is coming off a one-sided loss to Shakur Stevenson in January, where he lost the WBO super lightweight title. Since then, he has spoken about moving to welterweight. However, he has yet to back up his claims. It’s yet to be seen whether potentially becoming a champion again can keep Lopez in the division and draw him back in the ring.

In the meantime, though, Oscar Duarte isn’t happy about Hitchins’ move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Duarte declares himself champion after Richardson Hitchins vacated

The No. 3-ranked IBF super lightweight contender has declared himself the rightful 140-pound champion following Richardson Hitchins’ decision to vacate the IBF title and move up to welterweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He loses being champion because he won’t fight,” Duarte said. “So I’m the new champion.”

The IBF chose not to strip Hitchins at the time, allowing him to pursue other options before ultimately vacating. Now, Duarte heads into his May 2 bout against Angel Fierro, viewing it as a title defense in spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve lost the opportunity to fight for a world title, but I feel I am the world champion, and I will prove it. I will win the fight by knockout.”

While Oscar Duarte feels he is the champion, Teofimo Lopez could become the real one. And who knows? Maybe if both parties win their next bouts, they can meet each other in the ring next.