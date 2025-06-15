brand-logo
Teofimo Lopez Has One Wish for Manny Pacquiao After Mario Barrios “Money Fight”

BySudeep Sinha

Jun 15, 2025 | 9:06 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The pair with a 16-year age gap will collide in the ring on July 19th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But it won’t be an easy night for ‘PacMan.’

The Filipino legend, who was recently inducted into the 2025 Class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, hasn’t fought since losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. What’s worse is that he hasn’t won a fight since edging past Keith Thurman in 2019 and showcased a sub-par performance against Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition bout last year. This has become a cause of concern for people. Despite that, Lopez seems optimistic about the bout.

“It’s great to have Pacquiao back,” Lopez, who withdrew from a fight against Devin Haney recently due to personal reasons, said. “I think people are going to tune in because it’s Pacquiao. He’s a legend. He’s paved the way for the sport.” Lopez explained that Pacquiao’s future will be determined by how “he looks against Barrios.”

Otherwise, The Takeover thinks that it’s not just a “great money fight” for the 46-year-old, but also “it’s great for the sport because it keeps us in the loop.” Lopez is wishing that Pacquiao can “conquer another world title.” It’s worth noting that Pacquiao has held the WBO, WBA, and WBA (Super) welterweight titles, but never got around to collecting the WBC strap at welterweight.

article-image

via Getty

Yet, he is the oldest world champion in the division, who won the WBA (Super) strap at the age of 40. If he wins the upcoming bout, he will break his own record by becoming a champion at the age of 46. Regardless, while Lopez seems optimistic about Pacquiao’s return, others have expressed concerns.

Mike Tyson’s son expressed concern over Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Mike Tyson’s son, Amir Tyson, knows a thing or two about comeback fights, and he fears for Manny Pacquiao in the upcoming bout. Having witnessed his own father Mike Tyson’s return at the age of 58 against Jake Paul in November last year, Amir thinks a similar fate might be awaiting the 46-year-old next month. 

article-image

via Imago

“I really hope Manny stands his ground and doesn’t get hurt,” Amir wrote on social media. “If this was 2012, I would have no doubt that I [sic] would win. But now I’m not sure, but we’ll see.” To add to Pacquiao’s woes, unlike Jake Paul, a boxing novice, Barrios is a seasoned boxer who is a reigning world champion in his prime. 

That said, Teofimo Lopez doesn’t appear too concerned about Manny Pacquiao. Having previously revealed his plans to move up to 147 pounds, Lopez might be eyeing a potential clash with the Filipino boxing legend in the future. What do you think about Pacquiao’s comeback?

