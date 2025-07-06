Teofimo Lopez Issues One-Line Message Silencing Manny Pacquiao Critics Ahead of Barrios Clash

In the last few weeks, after the longest time, the discourse around boxing has been lively. Manny Pacquiao is returning after a four-year-long hiatus, and despite the initial bit of fear and concern, everyone is now looking forward to the clash on July 19 at MGM Grand. The main reason behind the hopeful eyes is none other than a 46-year-old’s enthusiasm to become the oldest-ever welterweight champion in history, for the second time, against Mario Barrios.

If it were someone else, fans and experts would have written their obituary, declaring it as nothing but a mere cash grab. However, in the last few weeks, the Filipino icon has brought everyone around, making them believe in his goal, including Teofimo Lopez, who has been training with PacMan for the past few weeks now.

Manny Pacquiao to do the impossible

The WBO Super lightweight champion had recently joined the Filipino legend in a sparring session a few weeks ago. On Sunday, Teo once again joined PacMan for roadwork alongside a group of fighters from the Wild Card Gym. The video also features a voiceover by Manny Pacquiao saying, “It’s good to experience losses in life. Not only in boxing but in real life.” In the promotional clip, the 46-year-old recalled all the ups and downs of his career and how it helped shape him. “We know how to humble ourselves. That’s the most important thing cause day after day, we are just passing by in this world,” the living legend concluded, reminding everyone that life is not permanent. So, it is better to keep your head down and work towards your goal. In the end, people will remember you for that only, and nothing else.

It seems like these past few weeks of working alongside Manny Pacquiao have humbled and inspired the WBO junior welterweight champion, who shared the clip with the caption, “Humility is everything! It defeats the doubt of who you are. @MannyPacquiao.” It is a huge transformation for a fighter who is known for his brash, unapologetic, and verbose nature. Maybe now we will see a different version of ‘The Takeover’ from here on. However, right now, he is only looking forward to Pacquiao making his comeback as he added, “14 Days away’ @premierboxing #PacquiaoBarrios,” hyping up the July 19th clash.

Both Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios are two humble fighters, devoid of any ego and arrogance. However, the latter does not believe in the humility and respect that PacMan and Teofimo Lopez are preaching. Despite the respect he has for the legend, the WBC welterweight champion, not too long ago, questioned ‘PacMan’s motives, labeling them as somewhat perplexing.

Mario Barrios is confused

Ever since the Kibawe native made his comeback announcement, the questions have been rampant. By the time the dust settled down, experts and fans had painted Mario Barrios as a safe choice, given the way he received his belt without winning it. It seems that chatter has reached the ears of ‘El Azteca’ as well, and he finally broke his silence.

During a media scrum last week, a reporter asked Barrios about Manny Pacquiao’s reason for coming back after four years and how different this fight would be for him. The 30-year-old looked seemingly excited, considering it an honor to fight such a legend. “It’s a tremendous honor,” he said before his tone changed upon reflecting on the question.

“I don’t know whether to take it as, like, respect or disrespect. You know, because, like, he wanted me,” he added, confused as to why Manny Pacquiao chose him of all the champions at 147 lbs. However, despite the doubts, he is looking forward to the historic clash and respects what Manny Pacquiao is trying to do at such an age.

On the other hand, as far as the questions go, he has the chance to shut everyone up by putting his best foot forward on fight night. Who do you think will walk out with their hands raised?