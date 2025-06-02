Teofimo Lopez Refuses to “Sell His Soul” After $11M Saudi Deal for Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez and GEA Chairman His Excellency Turki Alalshikh continue to make headlines because of the surprising rift between them. However, in the latest update on Lopez vs. Alalshikh, ‘The Takeover’ seems to have revealed the major reason behind what sparked his heated online harangue. Since outpointing former interim titleholder Arnold Barboza Jr. on the Times Square card, the 27-year-old was aiming for a potential fight against a world champion. Who? The IBF and WBA welterweight champion Jaron Ennis at 147 lbs.

Eddie Hearn, Ennis’ promoter, also seemed open to the idea, but revealed an alternative path. Hearn claimed that if the fight with the WBO super lightweight champion doesn’t happen, Ennis may move up in weight if no other option opens up. Regardless, later reports revealed that ‘The Takeover’ was considering other options too.

A potential fight against Devin Haney emerged as a possibility. Haney, of course, put forth a lackluster performance on the same Times Square card last month against Jose Ramirez, which took away from the luster of a potential fight against Teofimo Lopez. Naturally, Lopez might have felt undervalued and took his frustration out on His Excellency Turki Alalshikh because of the amount of money he was being offered for the fight by the Saudis.

While appearing in an interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing recently, the 27-year-old shed more light on the matter. “So the financial stuff is there. I’m not going to sell my soul for 11 million dollars,” Lopez said, potentially referring to the offer made to him by the Saudis for the Devin Haney fight.

However, it appears that since Lopez’s bizarre tweets attacking HE Alalshikh when he alluded to being fired, he has made an effort to fix things with the Saudi Royal.

Teofimo Lopez apologizes to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh

Initially, ‘The Takeover’ called the Saudi Royal a “D*CKtator” while posting troll posts on X to mock the Saudi boxing figurehead. Alalshikh responded to the tweets, writing, “Maturity is to realize, Most things don’t deserve a reaction… 🤷🏻‍♂️.” However, Lopez’s attacks didn’t stop, yet it appears Lopez has finally come to his senses, as he issued an apology.

Although he didn’t grovel for forgiveness, Lopez wrote, “To [Alalshikh], I take full responsibility for my inappropriate words on the ‘X app.’ I publicly [apologize to Alalshikh]; I will conduct myself with greater respect, humility, and professionalism. Sending love and light to all.” Whether this apology gets his fight against Devin Haney back on track is yet to be seen.

That said, only time will tell what’s in store for Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, but for now, it looks like ‘The Takeover’ isn’t willing to “sell out” for the money. Do you think Lopez should just take the money and fight Haney?