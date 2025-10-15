Teofimo Lopez Seeks Sponsorship Deal With $3.5B Brand as He Eyes Shakur Stevenson for Next Fight

It’s been a while since Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson started teasing a fight between them next. Even though nothing has been set in stone, the pair continues to build up their pitting through social media jabs. Amid all this, however, the Ring and WBO junior welterweight champion has come up with a new idea to make a lot more money. How?

Through a sponsorship deal, of course. ‘The Takeover’ has already collaborated with major brands such as Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Budweiser USA, Walt Disney World Ambassadors, Essentia Water, The Coca-Cola Company, and Can-Am On-Road, among others. However, this time, he’s aiming even higher.

Teofimo Lopez wants the cougar branding

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to X to reveal his desire for a sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Puma, a company valued at around $3.2 billion, according to Stock Analysis, ahead of his next world title defense. “A @PUMA deal would be great for my next World Titles defense,” Lopez wrote on X.

While Nike and Adidas often dominate the sports apparel market, Puma has quietly built its own empire, becoming a global powerhouse in athlete endorsements. The brand’s roster includes former PSG and Barcelona star Neymar, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, and Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel, among others.

In boxing, too, Puma’s presence is well established. The company has previously worked with Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto and continues its long-standing partnership with Cuba’s national boxing program, supplying apparel, footwear, and gear to Olympic-level athletes. Whether Lopez joins that elite lineup remains to be seen.

In the meantime, ‘The Takeover’ Lopez has made a promise to Shakur Stevenson.

Lopez intends to put Shakur Stevenson to ‘sleep’

Last Tuesday, the pair exchanged jabs on social media ahead of their much-discussed potential fight. “Destiny is calling. I can feel it,” Stevenson wrote. “Four-division champion on the way.” Lopez came into the picture pretty quickly and fired back, writing, “I’m putting you to sleep for all the times you put your fans to sleep! Sorry a— [expletive]. I got a new nickname for you: Mr. Sandman.”

But this wasn’t enough to faze Shakur Stevenson, who replied, “You stopped zero people at 140. Now you’re gonna put me to sleep? Teofimo, your time is up.” Lopez is riding five straight decision wins since moving to 140 pounds, while Stevenson remains unbeaten and ranked No. 8 pound-for-pound. “No tune ups,” Stevenson vowed. “Just big balls and big dreams.”

It appears a rivalry between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson is heating up. Lopez appears to be using that momentum to secure a sponsorship deal with Puma, but will he actually get it?