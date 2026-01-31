Teofimo Lopez, Terence Crawford, and Devin Haney’s Family Members Brawl Separately as Weigh-In Chaos Erupts

In MMA, fighters faint on the scales or get accused of trying to game the process. In boxing, tensions are boiling over into full-blown scuffles before the opening bell even rings. That was exactly the scene ahead of Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez. And the drama stretched far beyond the two main event boxers to include Devin Haney and Terence Crawford.

The fighters arrived at Madison Square Garden on Friday for the official weigh-ins. But what should have been a routine pre-fight formality quickly spiraled into disorder. Not one, not two, but three separate altercations involving fighters and their teams broke out, turning the venue into something resembling fight night from hell.

The first incident reportedly began as a heated verbal exchange between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez Sr. While the exact cause remains unclear, reports suggested it stemmed from a disagreement over weight. Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate physically, and Lopez Sr. was escorted away to a separate room before things could get out of hand.

However, that wasn’t the last of Lopez Sr.’s involvement in the chaos. Later, he was seen taunting Terence Crawford by dancing provocatively in front of him while holding his son’s title belt. Crawford, clearly unimpressed, stepped up to confront him face-to-face. The moment appeared tense, but it briefly de-escalated when Crawford backed away.

But Lopez Sr. resumed the taunting moments later. Even then, no punches were thrown. That changed when members of Devin Haney’s camp got involved in a separate incident nearby. While Haney was giving an interview to The Ring, a physical brawl broke out between his brother, father, and other team members and the camp of (17-0, 8KOs) Delante ‘Tiger’ Johnson.

When Haney realized what was happening, he abruptly ended the interview and rushed over toward the melee. According to some accounts, Haney’s younger brother Sean allegedly initiated the confrontation with Johnson. At the same time, TMZ Sports reported that Bill Haney was actually trying to break the fight up rather than fuel it.

Just when it seemed security had restored order, another scuffle reportedly erupted between the two groups near MSG’s exit doors moments later. It took several bystanders to break up the chaos. Despite all that happened during the weigh-ins, it might surprise some that authorities were never called or got involved, as confirmed by TMZ Sports.

Returning to the reason everyone was there in the first place. After the heated exchanges with Lopez Sr. and the tension involving his close friend Terence Crawford, Stevenson will have a chance to settle matters the only way that truly counts—inside the ring against Teofimo Lopez.

And Crawford has already made his stance clear on whether Stevenson is capable of getting the job done.

Terence Crawford predicts the best out of Shakur Stevenson against Teofimo Lopez

While praising the WBO champion, Crawford admitted, “Teofimo is a good fighter. He’s very talented, very athletic. He’s always [risen] to the occasion in big moments like this.” However, he feels the WBC lightweight champion is operating on a different plane, adding, “But Shakur’s just on a whole other level. This Saturday, he’s gonna prove it.”

Rather than expecting a cautious display, Crawford predicts variety and confidence from his friend. “To be honest, I think he’s gonna do a little bit of everything,” he said, suggesting fans will see offense, defense, and sharp counterpunching combined. He also noted that although Lopez has handled southpaws before, “Shakur is not the average southpaw.”

Crawford’s simple advice to Stevenson: “Just be yourself… Another day in the office.”

It appears the Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez fight is off to an exciting start. Whether action inside the ring can live up to the hype is yet to be seen, but what did you make of the altercations?