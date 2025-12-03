Terence Crawford Accuses Manny Pacquiao of Ducking as He Predicts His Fate Against Prime Floyd Mayweather

Has Terence Crawford cemented himself as the best fighter of this era? Ring Magazine even ranked him No.1 on their pound-for-pound rankings after he dominated Canelo Alvarez. Yet, fans still aren’t convinced of Crawford’s supremacy, particularly when it comes to his ability to sell. And it seems they have pushed Crawford into a rant on X, where he fired back at critics. And in the process, he dragged Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Floyd Mayweather into the crossfire.

“I find it crazy how people run with this—Crawford [doesn’t] sell bs,” Crawford wrote on X earlier today. “Any fighter I ever fought besides [Amir Khan] when he fought Canelo, I was their biggest fight… None of these fighters could do what they did with me with other fighters.” After a few more tweets and exchanges with his fans, Crawford turned his sights on Oscar De La Hoya, who claimed Manny Pacquiao, in his prime, would have knocked out Terence Crawford.

Terence Crawford admits Floyd Mayweather would have caused issues for him

“Oscar De La Hoya said Manny Pacquiao would have beat[en] me because he got stopped by him. Look… I would have f—ked you, Pacquiao, and whoever you thought would have beaten me. Just because I’m responsible doesn’t mean s—t,” he added. Crawford then claimed he had actually tried to secure a fight with ‘Pacman’ back in 2015, but that the eight-division champion was kept away from him.

The three-weight undisputed champion also emphasized that he has never had a close fight or a debatable decision, and he highlighted his clean record regarding PED allegations.

“It’s one thing to say all Crawford can’t beat this guy. He’s going to get knocked out. [I’ve] been hearing that my whole life, and for some reason when [it’s] the other way around they come up with a book of excuses,” he later added. Terence Crawford clarified he intends no disrespect toward Manny Pacquiao or the Filipino icon’s accomplishments, but he emphasized how Manny has been knocked out more than once.

“It’s a reason they stayed away from me so long till they couldn’t anymore. [I’ve] been a problem since day one, and they knew it. I’m the one they told y’all to stay away from,” Crawford added. In his view, fans only elevate names like Pacquiao over him because they fought more popular opponents. While he expressed respect for other legends, he admitted Floyd Mayweather would be the only fighter who could have given him real problems.

“I be paying homage to the ones before me, but Mayweather [is] the only one I would have had problems with because [of] his mind. And I’m done talking about it, go argue with yo momma,” Crawford concluded his long rant on X.

Recent reports suggest Canelo Alvarez is targeting a rematch with Crawford, though Crawford’s camp insists he won’t entertain it unless he is paid $100 million. There was also speculation about Crawford facing the winner of Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Erislandy Lara for titles in a sixth weight class. However, the bout was scrapped after Alimkhanuly tested positive for a PED just days before fight night.

Regardless, this isn’t the first time Crawford has accused Manny Pacquiao of ducking him.

Crawford explains why the Manny Pacquiao fight never happened

Terence Crawford has previously shed light on why a super-fight with Manny Pacquiao never materialized. Speaking on Club Shay Shay, the pound-for-pound star admitted he’s still unsure why the matchup fell apart despite years of interest from fans.

According to Crawford, there were forces behind the scenes who didn’t want Pacquiao anywhere near him. He pointed directly at Pacquiao’s longtime trainer. “Freddie Roach is on record saying he didn’t want Manny Pacquiao to fight me.” Crawford suggested that Top Rank also had financial motives for keeping Pacquiao away.

“I just think Top Rank wanted to protect Pacquiao because of a money issue, that was their cash cow,” Crawford said. “They didn’t want to mess up the money they were getting from Pacquiao at the time.” Crawford added that talks began after his 2015 win over Dierry Jean, and the fight would have taken place at 140 lbs.

That said, Terence Crawford was in the mood to unload today on social media after hearing fans criticize him. But do you think Crawford could have beaten a prime Manny Pacquiao?