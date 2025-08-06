Terence Crawford Cleared as SNAC CEO Issues Cancer-Fighting Update on VADA’s Doping Test Error

The boxing world is gearing up for a superfight as Canelo Alvarez will battle the undefeated Terence Crawford on September 13 in Las Vegas. But ahead of their fight in September, some doping accusations have come to the fore, and ‘Bud’ is at the center of it all. Apparently, Crawford’s VADA test results had a minor issue that did not sit well with boxing commentator ShowBizz the Adult. It began with an update that Victor Conte shared towards the end of June. In the update, the 75-year-old informed his followers about Terence Crawford testing negative in his recent VADA tests, the samples for which were collected on June 13.

However, almost a month later, ShowBizz the Adult, amid the criticisms leveled against Canelo Alvarez‘s long-time trainer Eddy Reynoso for his alleged involvement in Francisco Rodriguez Jr.’s positive PED results last month, decided to question Crawford’s ties with Victor Conte, the man behind the infamous BALCO scandal. Since Conte was the first to reveal the official negative results from Crawford’s last VADA test, the boxing commentator felt the partnership between the Omaha native and Conte was something that deserved more attention, given the SNAC founder’s problematic past. The major point of contention for ShowBizz, though, was that the result showed an error in its date, which read: 13 June 2024 instead of 13 June 2025.

Since then, the issue has grown into a heated topic, all thanks to ShowBizz the Adult. As a result, Conte decided to clear things out before the matter escalated any further. “SHOWBIZZ: YES, I do many, many things for Terence Crawford and am much more than a financial sponsor. I do provide nutrition guidance and supplement recommendations,” Conte said. “VADA does not always post his results based upon who the promoter is and if they allow this info to be publicly available,” the SNAC CEO explained. Conte shared that the delay in his response to these allegations about Terence Crawford was particularly due to his ongoing treatment for cancer. “I apologize for not responding quicker. I have been in the hospital with cancer for over a month,” he stated in his next tweet. Conte clarified that the discrepancy in the date on the result was nothing more than a simple typographical error, and not foul play.

My assumption is that the date discrepancy is simply a typo…. However, there does need to be an acceptable explanation for this typo provided to you and boxing,” Victor Conte added. “Terence Crawford was informed that his negative result laboratory confirmation letter in fact had a typo and it should have stated the year 2025 instead of 2024. This was a simple clerical error. A revised report will be generated, and the new report will be posted in the near future.”

And to clear up any more questions on Crawford being clean, Conte, hours ago, shared the new, officially corrected negative test result as well. He provided all the evidence to suggest that Terence Crawford had no role in the clerical error in the earlier report. “SHOWBIZZ: Per your request below is the corrected negative test result obtained by team Terence Crawford. Thank you for bringing this typo to the attention of the boxing world. This simple clerical error has now been corrected,” he stated.



Terence Crawford would be relieved to see that he’s off the hook now, even though he did nothing wrong. He and Canelo Alvarez will be tested for a few more times before they eventually lock horns on September 13. However, he’s not the only one who’s been called out. In fact, his upcoming opponent, Canelo Alvarez, also seems to have faced the same issue.

Terence Crawford’s opponent also faced PED accusations

Just after both Crawford and Canelo Alvarez entered the drug testing process, David Benavidez, who was once suspended for testing positive for a metabolite of c—-ne, claimed that he was convinced that the Canelo camp was using PEDs, adding that they were all juiced up to the gills. And guess what? Benavidez claims that Canelo’s decision not to fight him proves his theory.

“If Canelo was 100 percent confident in himself, I don’t know why he wouldn’t fight me, especially since seeing everybody on his team is on steroids, including him,” David Benavidez stated last month. “How do 5 people out of your camp get tested positive for steroids? All those f—ing dudes in that camp are dirty.” Well, Canelo and Crawford are both in the pool now, so it’ll be interesting to see if either of them pops for something in the coming weeks.

If we take a look back, Canelo Alvarez did mess up in 2018 after failing a VADA test ahead of his Gennady Golovkin fight. But Terence Crawford? He’s been clean throughout his boxing career, and so Victor Conte’s clarification is an indicator that he’s not in the wrong when it comes to VADA’s clerical mess-up. Regardless, let us know what you think in the comments section below.