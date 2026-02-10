Terence Crawford Collects $15K on Shakur Stevenson Bet After Almost Getting ‘Scammed’ by Adin Ross

Not many would have bet against Shakur Stevenson heading into his fight with Teofimo Lopez. Still, the matchup was widely viewed as a 50–50 affair—at least until the opening bell rang. Once the fight began, ‘Sugar outboxed, outpunched, and outclassed ‘The Takeover.’ And no one was surprised by that outcome—least of all Terence Crawford.

That’s why, when Crawford, who is Stevenson’s long-time friend and training partner, appeared on popular streamer Adin Ross’ livestream last December, he didn’t hesitate to put $10,000 on Stevenson to win. After ‘Sugar’ proved him right on January 31 with a dominant, unanimous decision victory over Teofimo Lopez, Crawford came to collect his winnings from Ross.

Things get awkward between Terence Crawford and Adin Ross

Shakur Stevenson appeared on a livestream with Ross earlier today, with Crawford joining them later. As Crawford entered the room, Ross asked, “Why are you so happy?” Crawford replied enthusiastically, “Because I came to collect.” Watching himself lose $10,000, Ross said, “I feel like I should just scam, because what are you going to do?”

The mood briefly turned awkward as all three laughed uneasily. Terence Crawford then warned Ross about how it might look publicly. “I’m just going to be like, man, that’s crazy, Adin. And all the people are going to be like, man, Adin, you’re not a stand-up guy,” he said, outlining the potential backlash. Ross quickly defused the tension.

“You know I’m joking, right? Look what I have in my pocket right here,” he said, pulling out a stack of cash and handing it to Crawford. However, the money exchange didn’t end there. ‘Bud’ claimed Ross would also need to pay interest. Ross had offered to send the payment immediately at the venue via Zelle or crypto, but Crawford said he didn’t use either.

This led Stevenson to ask how much interest Ross owed. “I’d say $5,000… [Stevenson] needs $2,500, because you bet against him,” Crawford explained. That prompted Ross to make a prediction during the stream: “I’m not going to lie, guys, Teo will win the rematch.”

Still, there appears to be no immediate push for a rematch—especially given how dominant Stevenson looked in the fight—and the Newark native seemed well aware of that. “We can fight 10 times, he won’t win one,” Stevenson said. So this raises the question: Who will Stevenson face next? And who will help Crawford make even more money betting against Ross?

Shakur Stevenson wants this Englishman next

The Newark native wasted no time lining up his next target after defeating Teofimo Lopez. He called out English welterweight Conor Benn. During the post-fight interview, ‘Sugar’ made his intentions clear. “It’s a fighter in here right now, and he motivated me tonight, too. Where is Conor Benn?” Stevenson said.

“Conor Benn, we could get it banging, boy,” he added. “I want that same rehydration clause that you put on [Chris] Eubank Jr., and I want the fight. Sign the contract. Let’s make it happen.” Benn, watching ringside, fired back. “You’re too small for me,” he told DAZN. “Come up to welterweight with the big dogs.”

Stevenson later doubled down, saying, “I’m into big fights… It makes for a tremendous fight.”

The undefeated star appears to have set up Terence Crawford well to make another winning bet. However, do you think Stevenson can beat Conor Benn?