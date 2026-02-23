Terence Crawford Confronts Ryan Garcia’s Cousin for Trying to Diss Shakur Stevenson

The potential showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Ryan Garcia now involves their families, adding intensity to the rivalry. Last week, the tension peaked inside a packed T-Mobile Arena, where ‘King’ defeated Mario Barrios and claimed the first major title of his career, also capturing the WBC welterweight belt via unanimous decision. Without missing a beat, Garcia immediately called out the newly crowned WBO super lightweight champion.

The New Jersey native attended the arena with his close friend and former undefeated boxer, Terence Crawford. While seated, Shakur Stevenson acknowledged Ryan Garcia’s challenge with a nod and a smile. “I will fight you,” Stevenson said, which sparked a friendly yet respectful exchange between the two fighters. Then, when Garcia and Stevenson confronted each other backstage, ‘Bud’ and Ryan Garcia’s cousin, streamer Oblivion, joined them.

Terence Crawford clashes with Ryan Garcia’s cousin over disrespect

Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson, despite their previous heated rivalry, greeted each other with backstage smiles when ‘King’ said, “Let’s do it.” However, Stevenson asked Garcia to wait, pointing out the “bigger” weight difference between them as Garcia moves up to the welterweight class.

While the exchange didn’t escalate the debate, WBO super lightweight champion added, “Oh man. Wait. Good luck,” and Ryan thanked him. Then, before they parted ways, Ryan Garcia’s cousin, streamer Oblivion, started shouting to provoke Stevenson and his team.

“Hey, Big Ryan’s winning that… Ryan’s winning that. That’s easy, Scooby Snacks,” said Oblivion. In response, Shakur Stevenson directed a warning at Garcia’s cousin, reminding him that he is not a boxer and not in a position to predict the matchup.

Nearby, Terence Crawford stepped closer to Oblivion and asked, “You boxing?”

Oblivion replied, “Ryan’s cousin. I’ll be boxing too.”

However, Ryan Garcia’s cousin did not escalate the situation further and instead shifted the conversation to congratulate Terence Crawford on his win over Canelo Alvarez last year under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

“Yes, sir, my boy. Hey, nice to meet you, bro. Hey, congrats on the Canelo fight, bro. You did good, bro. Yes, sir, bro.”

Even with a decade separating them in age, Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford have forged one of boxing’s closest friendships. Stevenson openly calls Crawford his “brother,” reflecting the genuine bond they share. Over the years, ‘Bud’ has also taken on a mentor role for Stevenson.

Now, as the Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson fight starts to take shape, Crawford has weighed in on the likely outcome.

Terence Crawford expects Shakur Stevenson to shock Garcia

Ryan Garcia’s recent victory over Mario Barrios now moves the former interim lightweight champion one step closer to his long-awaited matchup against Shakur Stevenson. Both fighters have openly expressed their desire to face each other, carrying animosity that dates back to their amateur days.

However, setbacks over time delayed the fight, but now, with ‘King’ capturing a major belt for the first time in his career, the stakes and excitement in the division have grown. While many analysts see the fight as evenly matched, Terence Crawford takes a different perspective, arguing that Stevenson is clearly superior to Barrios.

“I was surprised how Barrios looked. I thought he was going to do better,” Crawford told DAZN. “Ryan showed he can box a little. He got the job done in spectacular fashion. I think he’ll wipe the floor with him. Ryan won’t be able to hit Shakur like Barrios. Barrios is there to be hit. He was too slow and had no game plan. Shakur is not going to be there to be hit. It’s simple.”

With no date announced for the matchup yet, we still want to hear from you: What’s your take on the Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson fight? And more importantly, who do you see coming out on top? Share your opinion below.