Terence Crawford Couldn’t Tolerate Adin Ross Praising Boxer He Would’ve Fought for $200 Million

The debate around Jake Paul‘s credibility as a boxer is often one of the buzzing topics in the community. While many believe ‘The Problem Child’ has adapted well against the current level of boxing, a few still believe Paul is miles away from the elite class. And recently, Terence Crawford appeared to share similar sentiments on the YouTuber turned boxer.

‘Bud,’ along with Shakur Stevenson, was on a livestream with Adin Ross. And surely, the conversations also revolved around boxing, among other things. Stevenson and Ross were particularly discussing Paul’s prowess as a boxer. But when the streamer predicted ‘The Problem Child’ potentially beating Devin Haney, Crawford couldn’t take it.

Terence Crawford walks out of Adin Ross’ stream

The conversation started with Shakur Stevenson noting Jake Paul’s credibility as a boxer. “What I say, Jake Paul, Jake Paul is good too,” said Stevenson. And immediately, Adin Ross agreed to the four-division world champion’s assessment. But, he also added a blunt take, “Yeah, he is. Yeah, I’ll be honest. I think Jake Paul beats 90 percent of boxers.”

Now, that is quite a subjective take. And Terence Crawford found it quite shocking to hear it, “Dude, what are you talking about?” While it surely puzzled ‘Bud’, Ross doubled down on it with another bold take. “I think he beats [Devin] Haney,” said the 25-year-old. But upon hearing such opinions on ‘The Problem Child,’ Crawford seemingly walked out of the room.

While that may seem a bit harsh on Paul, he is quite used to being scrutinized like that. For instance, considering his professional boxing record, several competitors undermine the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s skillset for having the majority of his wins over retired MMA fighters and boxers.

Amid that, Paul has surely built a popularity for himself. Take his bout against Anthony Joshua, for example, where he earned almost $100 million. And due to those massive payouts, despite the scrutiny, many boxers still want to take up a fight against ‘The Problem Child.’

Terence Crawford open to fighting Jake Paul for $200 million

While Terence Crawford is critical of Jake Paul‘s stature as a boxer, he still would be open to fighting him. But that would potentially come to fruition with a massive payout at stake. A few months ago, during a discussion with Shannon Sharpe, ‘Bud’ initially appeared not interested in a fight against Paul.

“Nah, [I wouldn’t fight Jake Paul]. Yeah, Jake is big, but he’s doing his thing, let Jake do what Jake is gonna do,” Crawford said on the Club Shay Shay Podcast. But, after being told he could potentially earn $200 million, ‘Bud’ said, “I’m fighting Jake Paul. I’ll fight Jake Paul, come on, Jake. Hey, Logan (Paul), I gotta fight your brother, man,”

Now, while Paul actively comes out for fights, Crawford has taken up his retirement from the sport. ‘The Problem Child’ last appeared in a fight against Anthony Joshua, where he suffered a knockout loss. Meanwhile, Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez in his last fight to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion before retiring.

Interestingly, the boxing world is no stranger to fighters coming out of retirement. On that note, could a potential bout between Crawford and Paul be on the horizon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!