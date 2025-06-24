Terence Crawford Discloses Retirement Plans Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Superfight

As much as the excitement builds for the September 13 bout, so does the curiosity surrounding what’s next for Terence Crawford. For Canelo Alvarez, the picture is clearer. He still has at least two fights left under his four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh. But for the 37-year-old Crawford, speculation is swirling. “I think if he [Terence Crawford] beats Canelo, I think that’ll be enough for him,” Jeff Mayweather said earlier this month. He believes a win at Allegiant Stadium, an event that will stream on Netflix, could be the perfect ending to Terence Crawford’s 41-0 career. While Mayweather didn’t comment on what might follow a loss, his stance was evident: a victory could lead to retirement. But will Bud Crawford truly walk away?

A new development came just days ago when boxing legends Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez sat down with Piers Morgan for an exclusive interview ahead of their high-stakes clash. At one point, Morgan highlighted the dangers of boxing, noting that it’s a sport where fighters have died, become paralyzed, or ended up in wheelchairs. He referenced even icons like Muhammad Ali, whose health suffered from fighting too long. “Does that play on your mind, Terence?” he asked, pointing to Crawford’s age and the limited number of bouts likely left in his career. Morgan added that he hoped Crawford wouldn’t follow the path of Larry Holmes, who fought too long and paid the price. “How do you think about that?” he asked.

Terence Crawford responded, “Of course, of course,” before revealing his retirement mindset. “I always say I was going to retire from boxing. I wasn’t going to let boxing retire me.” Aware of the sport’s harsh realities, the Omaha native acknowledged, “But this is the sport that we are in. We are in the hurt business. We know what to expect. We know what’s at risk. We know the things that could happen.”

It’s not the first time he’s talked about this. Back in February, he said something similar. “I’m going to retire from boxing before I let boxing retire me. I always said that. I’m going to retire on my own terms and I’m going to feel good because everything that I did, I did it my way. Whether it took me however many years to get to the point where I am at; I did it my way. I’m still going to be involved in boxing. I’m going to help out. I have my non-profit organisation and I will still go to camps and give my advice and just motivate these fighters coming up.”

And that’s exactly why Terence Crawford has already taken steps to prepare for life beyond the ring, in case anything serious happens. “That’s why you got to set yourself up for it. And when something like that was to ever happen, you got to be secure all around the board. You got know what you are doing it for. You got to have a why. You want to have your life set up after boxing. You got to have your life set up just in case something dramatic happened. If something happened to me, my family is good. I am good as long as they good because that’s what I am doing it for.” So, does this mean Bud Crawford no longer feels the need to continue boxing? Not necessarily.

When Piers Morgan asked if he ever feels fear in the ring, the multiple world champion in four weight classes answered firmly: “No.” It’s clear he still enjoys being in the ring and understands his age and limitations. Despite moving up two weight classes to face the naturally bigger Canelo Alvarez, Crawford doesn’t appear concerned that the decision could backfire. While fully aware of the risks boxing presents, he remains confident, at least for this next bout, which marks his return since a unanimous decision win over the slightly bigger Israil Madrimov. As for what comes after that? Terence Crawford did hint at his future plans earlier this month.

Terence Crawford weighs future as Canelo hints at retirement

During a recent fan Q&A in Sydney, Australia, shared by Jai McAllister: BOXING & MMA, Terence Crawford was asked about his plans following the highly anticipated September clash with Canelo Alvarez. The pound-for-pound great replied, “Nah, I don’t know.” He elaborated, “Like I said, I don’t eat before my food on my table. So, right now, I’m at 168 to fight Canelo [Alvarez]. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now.” Despite reports suggesting the Omaha native will earn just $10 million for the bout, Terence Crawford remained noncommittal about what comes next, especially given Canelo’s own retirement comments.

The 34-year-old Canelo Alvarez has offered a more defined outlook on his future. Speaking at a recent golf event, the Guadalajara-born champion stated, “[Turki Alalshikh] is the one I’m definitely going to retire with. My body is fine, I can keep fighting for several more years. 37 is the age I want to retire, not for boxing to retire me. I don’t need to do it for the money or legacy, I said I was going to retire at 37, and I’m sure I will.”

But for Terence Crawford, however, the path forward remains uncertain. While Canelo seems to be approaching a well-planned farewell, Crawford’s next move hinges heavily on the outcome of their bout. A win could mark the perfect capstone to an undefeated career, while a loss might motivate him to continue fighting. If Crawford does decide to keep going, fans and analysts alike will be eager to see who he targets next. And if that’s the case, who would be the ideal opponent?