Terence Crawford Doesn’t Hesitate to Predict His Own Fate Against Prime Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

Terence Crawford is days away from his mega fight against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. With just over a week remaining, news of another big fight hit the boxing world like a freight truck. Coming off his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last year, Mike Tyson is returning to the ring one more time to square off against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather next year for an exhibition fight. And Crawford just made things interesting.

The two-weight undisputed champion appeared on the Full Send Podcast with host Kyle Forgeard. The pair discussed a plethora of subjects, including his upcoming bout, but the real fun began when Forgeard brought up Mayweather and Tyson. He pressed Terence Crawford about his thoughts on facing both fighters in their prime, asking for a prediction in both scenarios from the Nebraskan technician. And Crawford’s answer may shock you.

Terence Crawford has zero doubt about his take

“Me,” Crawford quickly responded when asked who would win in a fight between a prime Floyd Mayweather and himself. “Why would you think that I would say Floyd?” Stunned by Crawford’s confidence, Forgeard admitted he expected Crawford to hesitate. But ‘Bud’ doubled down, clarifying, “No, not at all.” Still, he made sure to acknowledge that Mayweather was one of the fighters he admired during his prime.

When asked about past greats he would have loved to face, the undefeated champion rattled off a list of legends. “It’s a lot, you know,” Crawford said. “If I [could] go back in history, it’d be Roberto Durán. It’d be Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, those types of fighters.” The host then posed a hypothetical: a prime-for-prime matchup with Mike Tyson, if Tyson had been Crawford’s size.

“If Mike Tyson [were] my size… I would beat him, easy…,” Crawford declared. He even broke down what made Tyson so dangerous in his era. “I think Mike Tyson beat those guys because he was faster and more explosive than those heavyweight guys. When you look at Mike Tyson back in the day, he was ferocious. You know, this is speed and power and explosiveness combined like they couldn’t keep up with it.”

Clearly, Crawford thinks he can beat both Tyson and Mayweather, but what is the secret to overcoming such skilled opponents?

Crawford reveals how to beat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather may have looked undefeatable throughout his illustrious career, as he took over the sport of boxing and retired undefeated. However, Terence Crawford thinks there’s a way of beating Floyd Mayweather. During an appearance on the Ring Champs podcast, the 37-year-old revealed the secret to penetrating Mayweather’s defense.

Crawford joked, “You’ve got to have four arms and six eyes to beat Floyd.” He also admitted he would have taken the fight had their relationship been different at the time. “Floyd yeah [I would’ve fought him] because I wasn’t as close, me and Floyd are close now but when Floyd was boxing I wasn’t as close with Floyd like I am now.”

Having said that, every boxer thinks they can get the better of their adversaries, but Crawford will have to back up his claims in his upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez. Do you think Crawford could have beaten Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson?