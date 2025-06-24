Terence Crawford Hits Back at Canelo Alvarez Jibe With Floyd Mayweather Reminder

“Who’s that guy?” It took Canelo Alvarez just three words to completely shatter Terence Crawford‘s career and put a question mark over his legacy. Ahead of their blockbuster clash on September 13th, the duo sat down with Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, and Dana White on The G.O.A.T.S. podcast.

To hype up the clash, the NBA legend asked Canelo Alvarez to clarify his earlier remark about Bud’s career. Back in January, Cinnamon told TMZ Sports that Crawford had only one significant fight. Right on cue, the Mexican juggernaut doubled down, asking everyone to “mention me one elite fighter” that the Omaha native has fought. And when the 37-year-old replied with Viktor Postol and Ricky Burns, Canelo turned them down just as brutally.

Well, Terence Crawford was not going to sit quietly as his career was called into question. So, when the NBA icon posed the same question to him, he hit back. “Canelo got a great resume, you know, I’m not going to take it away from him. He’s fought a lot of uh great champions,” he said, acknowledging everything the undisputed super middleweight champion has done.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there is one asterisk. “At the age that he fought him in, they was already on a decline. Some of them, you know, and when he didn’t, you see what happened,” he declared. Crawford mentioned how Canelo failed convincingly when he tried to make history against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. The Nebraskan even questioned Alvarez’s split decision victory over Erislandy Lara in 2014. “He fought Lara, and I thought Lara beat him. He fought Mayweather, you see what happened. He fought Bivol when he went up and try to be great like I’m doing, and you know he came up short. When he fought my boy from Texas, you know, they gave him problems,” he said, referring to Jermall Charlo.

AD

via Imago Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez L and American Terence Crawford are separated by Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC president Dana White during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in New York, United States, 22 June 2025. Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, called his September opponent, American Terence Crawford, a boxing legend . Canelo Alvarez describes Terence Crawford as a legend of boxing ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOctavioxGuzmánx AME7889 20250622-55017209001_1

Terence Crawford vowed he would prove the narrative of Canelo choking again in the Allegiant Stadium. “I got the style, I got the skills, I got the heart, and I’m not going to sit around and you know play no games with Canelo,” he declared, claiming that the 168 icon has not faced anyone like him yet. The former two-division champion doubled down on his fearless stance, delivering a daring prediction for the September 13 mega-fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford gives his forecast

During the interview, Shaq O’Neal put the duo on the spot, asking them to predict how the fight would end. Though both Canelo and Crawford claimed that they would win, they remained quite respectful and humble. As expected, the answer did not satisfy O’Neal, and he probed further, demanding that they be more brutal.

Not wanting to disappoint the Big Man, Bud came up with an answer. “Listen, I never say how a fight going to end. I never, if you watch Terence Crawford’s whole career, I never came and said… predicted I was going to knock somebody out or I was going to do this,” he said, avoiding bravado or any flashy promises.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For him, it is never about the hype, but the result. “Every time I did say something, I said I was going to win. And I’m saying that right now, I’m going to win,” he added, brimming with confidence. Terence Crawford believes that he does not need to trash-talk. He has enough skills and an unblemished track record to do his talking inside the ring. And against Canelo Alvarez, he will prove that again, cementing his legacy as an all-timer.

Who do you think has a better resume, Crawford or Canelo? Let us know your thoughts down below.