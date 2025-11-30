Terence Crawford Issues $100 Million Demand for Canelo Alvarez Rematch, Per Insider

Terence Crawford isn’t budging from his demand. If a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is going to happen, he knows exactly what it will take. In September, the two shared the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where ‘Bud’ delivered a masterclass—outboxing and outpunching Canelo on his way to a dominant unanimous decision victory. But the story didn’t end there.

A couple of months after Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion, Mexico’s TV Azteca reported that Canelo is already exploring a potential rematch. Negotiations are said to be underway, though the specifics remain tightly under wraps. Now, Crawford has cut through the speculation with one clear demand—he wants $100 million to run it back.

Terence Crawford is not coming back unless paid $100 million

“I don’t know what Crawford’s gonna do, but there’s nothing else for Crawford to do,” Crawford’s close ally Bernie Tha Boxer told Mill City Boxing. “Let me say this one last time, if they don’t give him $100 million, it ain’t happening.” When pressed on whether this demand came from him or Terence Crawford, he made it clear whose stance it was. “Them is Crawford’s words!”

In their first encounter, reports indicated that Canelo Alvarez earned between $100 million and $150 million. UFC CEO Dana White, who played a major role in promoting the inaugural Zuffa Boxing event, publicly backed those figures, stating Canelo was making around $100 million. Crawford, meanwhile, said before the bout that he accepted the fight for just $10 million.

Whether anyone will meet Terence Crawford’s nine-figure demand remains uncertain. However, with the Mexican superstar still having a couple of fights left under his deal with HE Turki Alalshikh, a rematch is far from impossible—especially after the massive stadium turnout and global Netflix viewership the first fight generated.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Viewership and attendance

The blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford didn’t just deliver in the ring—it shattered modern boxing records worldwide. The undisputed super middleweight clash drew an estimated 36.6 million average minute viewers (Live+SD), according to VideoAmp and Netflix. As fans continued tuning in over the weekend, total viewership surged to 41.4 million (Live+1), making it the most-viewed men’s championship boxing match of the century.

In the U.S. alone, 20.3 million watched live, with the fight peaking at over 24 million concurrent streams. The global reach was just as impressive, with the event ranking #1 on Netflix in 30 countries and making the Top 10 in 91. Across Netflix’s social channels, the bout generated over 950 million impressions, making it a worldwide trend. Inside the sold-out Allegiant Stadium, a massive 70,482 fans watched live, producing a record-breaking $47.23 million gate—the third-largest in boxing history.

With numbers like those, a rematch makes all the sense financially. However, it’s yet to be seen whether His Excellency Turki Alalshikh would be willing to shell out $100 million for Crawford. Do you think Crawford should be given that money?