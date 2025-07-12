Terence Crawford Issues One-Line Reaction to Taylor-Serrano 3 Card After Jake Paul Trashes Him

The energy around Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 wasn’t just electric inside the ring—it ignited an unexpected firestorm outside of it, too. While Taylor and Serrano once again put on a masterclass in women’s boxing at the July 11 card at MSG, it was the Irish icon who came out on top, securing a majority decision victory over her Puerto Rican rival. Two judges scored it 97–93 in favor of Taylor, while the third had it even at 95–95. With this win, the undisputed super lightweight champion improved her record to 25-1, while Serrano dropped to 47-4. Still, another narrative started brewing—one that involved none other than Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford and Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, who co-promoted the Taylor-Serrano event via his Most Valuable Promotions, couldn’t resist taking a dig at the two-division undisputed champion during the post-fight media interaction. And let’s just say, subtlety wasn’t on the menu. When asked about a potential Claressa Shields-Shadasia Green fight, Paul, seated confidently with a mic in hand, replied, “Honestly, it’s a bigger fight that those two(Canelo-Crawford), in my opinion…. No one knows who Terence Crawford is. I think my mom has more followers than him, not even kidding.”

But rather than engage in online mudslinging, the former undisputed welterweight champion took a far different route. The 37-year-old posted a simple, heartfelt tweet congratulating the fighters for putting up a great performance on July 11. “Shout out to all the ladies that (performed) tonight. Job well done! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿” Terence Crawford wrote. The message was crystal clear—Crawford was tipping his hat to Taylor, Serrano, and every woman on the card.

While many would expect a world champion with a spotless 41-0 record to fire back, Crawford’s understated gesture spoke volumes. While Terence Crawford chose silence over shade, Mike Tyson came swinging for Jake Paul’s wallet and his dinner plans.

Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul he’s coming for his $1million—and dinner

Jake Paul might want to keep his wallet—and his dinner reservations—on standby, because Mike Tyson hasn’t forgotten their high-stakes bet. The boxing legend, who came out of retirement last year at the age of 58 to face Paul in a boxing match, is now 59 and still throwing punches—at least with his words. This time, Iron Mike isn’t chasing belts, but collecting a $1million wager Paul made ahead of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy clash.

The YouTuber-turned-promoter had staked a cool million on Serrano, while Tyson backed Ireland’s sweetheart Katie Taylor to seal the deal. Not one to settle for mere cash, the heavyweight icon also demanded that dinner be part of the deal if his pick won. Well, Taylor didn’t just win—she completed a clean sweep of the trilogy with a narrow majority decision, proving once again that she’s boxing royalty. And Tyson, never shy about calling a bet in, went straight to X after the fight, with a message: “Congrats to @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters on the trilogy fight on Netflix. @jakepaul see you at dinner to collect my million!”

It wasn’t just a win for Taylor, who showed masterful discipline and ring IQ in front of viewers worldwide. It was also a symbolic one for Tyson, who saw his faith in the undisputed super lightweight queen pay off. Jake Paul, watching ringside as the decision was announced, couldn’t hide his frustration—but a bet’s a bet.