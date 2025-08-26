Terence Crawford Joins Michael Jordan, Jeff Bezos’ Club With $126K Statement Piece for the Elite

Just over two weeks remain before Terence Crawford steps into the ring for his monumental showdown with Canelo Alvarez, where the undisputed super middleweight crown awaits. Yet, even before the first bell, the Nebraska native has been graced with gold, receiving a limited-edition masterpiece from the storied Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, a brand that has perfected its craft for over 150 years.

In Episode 9 of Crawford’s Camp Life series on YouTube, the two-division undisputed champion welcomed Matthieu Haverlan, Managing Director of the prestigious Ulysse Nardin. Established in 1846, the maison has built its legacy on crafting marine chronometers and groundbreaking timepieces, including the Freak and the Diver [AIR]—the world’s lightest mechanical dive watch. Yet on this occasion, it was their newest creation that brought Haverlan to Crawford’s camp.

The Blast Free Wheel Maillechort—a limited-edition timepiece featuring a German silver dial and carrying a price tag of $126,600—is crafted for elite collectors and enthusiasts, often finding its way onto the wrists of high-profile figures. Terence Crawford now joins that circle, having received a rare version of the watch. “Some of the most important people on the planet were it. Michael Jordan is a good client. Liu Qiangdong is the founder of JD[dot]com… He’s wearing UN. Jeff Bezos… When he was already big at Amazon, he was wearing a UN,” Haverlan said.

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

Haverlan claimed he felt extremely privileged to gift this watch to Crawford because, in his own words, “You really embody that spirit of being on top of your game, but you don’t have to brag so much about it.” The UN Managing Director revealed that the watch had left their factory a week ago, and he personally brought it from Switzerland. “On your watch, one watchmaker in particular did it from the beginning to the end… It’s a 44 mm blast-free wheel. It’s a very complex, white gold case…,” Haverlan revealed the details of Crawford’s specific watch.

“You’ve got a lot of sapphire on the watch to admire the movement…,” he added, before unveiling what truly made Crawford’s watch unique from the collection. The Blast Free Wheel Maillechort generally comes with a silver dial, but the watchmaker specially designed the dial for Crawford’s watch. “The blue is made out of silicone marquetry. It’s actually the same silicon part that you have in a chip of a phone,” he said during the video with Crawford. However, that’s not the end of the gifts Crawford received.

Terence Crawford gets a custom bracelet to match his custom watch

Following Crawford’s meeting with Matthieu Haverlan, he was paid a visit by Sean Perelstein, CEO of Henry Designs/Studio, who presented him with a custom-made bracelet designed to complement his new watch. “We created this piece for you and also to match your new UN,” Perelstein told Crawford.

via Imago Boxen: 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09.12.2024 Terence Crawford *** Boxing 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09 12 2024 Terence Crawford

Handcrafted with meticulous detail, the bracelet features genuine python leather dyed in a striking blue hue, accented with sapphires and gold. “This is made out of natural blue python, and then we put in salon sapphires into the gold,” Perelstein explained. To make the piece even more personal, he infused a symbol of Crawford’s own passions into the design.

“We made a hook at the end because I know you love fishing, [so this will] go along with your love of fishing,” he added.

Terence Crawford may or may not win gold when he fights Canelo Alvarez next month in their $200 million fight, but it appears he has received the gold he might not have even dreamt of. What did you make of Crawford’s expensive gifts?