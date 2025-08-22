Terence Crawford Loses $40M American Star’s Support Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Superfight

A few days ago, eminent boxing insider Rick Glaser made a telling remark about Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez. “Do you know what makes Canelo-Crawford such a huge fight?” he asked, then promptly answered, “[The] greatness of both fighters is a key element in a huge fight.” The instant recognition from the public and the rare split where even fans are divided 50/50 only add to its magnitude. The fight for super middleweight supremacy is now just 21 days away.

At Allegiant Stadium, a 12-round clash promises what many are calling the era’s greatest bout. It has been a decade since Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao faced off, the last time two pound-for-pound greats collided. With only weeks to go, speculation is running wild. Bud Crawford is moving up two weight classes, yet he enjoys strong backing from diehards who believe he can topple the Mexican icon. Still, even with momentum shifting his way, can it really be that easy? Different athletes, promoters, and coaches have offered their opinions, and now even the $40M American star has jumped into the discussion.

Canelo Alvarez just won the backing of a $40M American star

Just a few hours ago, Full Send Podcast sat down with Kiari Kendrell Cephus, popularly known as Offset, to talk about getting six girls in jail, crazy strip club stories, and his relationship with Drake. During the conversation, Offset was asked whether he follows boxing and his thoughts on the bizarre matchup between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis scheduled for November 14, which will air live on Netflix. Offset felt Jake Paul might win due to the 66¼ lbs difference in weight and size. However, what intrigued him more was the upcoming Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight on September 13.

Offset asked the host, “Who do you think will win out of Canelo?” The host admitted, “I don’t really follow boxing like that.” Undeterred, Offset clearly thrilled about the showdown, revealed his pick: “Canelo, man.” Choosing the Mexican champion, he also clarified his feelings toward his fellow American, adding, “I like my boy, but Canelo is just a beast.”

In Offset’s eyes, Canelo Alvarez, who recently defeated William Scull and became a two-time unified super middleweight champion at 34, possesses superior power. “He is not old. He still got it,” Offset told the host, referring to the Guadalajara native. He added, “He hit hard as fu-k. And the fighters he fought and lost to, some dogs though. Like most people won’t get in the ring with him. So it’s like, I feel like, I don’t know. I feel like he’s going to win.” It seems Offset is playing it safe with his pick. Why, you ask?

For many, the fact that Terence Crawford is moving up two weight classes to face a natural super middleweight who has been reigning the division since 2022 is significant. Though Crawford can switch stances and possesses greater in-ring skills than Canelo, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Canelo Alvarez as a minus-190 favorite (bet $190 to win $100), while Crawford is plus-150, giving him implied odds of 40 percent. And, Offset, who recently spoke about his love for gambling and desire to play with Dana White, would likely want to stay as safe as possible. Meanwhile, Jeff Horn believes the Nebraskan southpaw could still tip the scale despite Offset's support for the 63-2 boxer.

Ex-rival says Terence Crawford will stop Canelo Alvarez in their clash

Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas recently asked Jeff Horn for his take on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. As one of the few fighters to have traded punches with the Nebraskan southpaw back in 2018, losing via 9th-round TKO and missing out on the WBO World Welterweight title, Horn is uniquely positioned to weigh in. He didn’t hold back, stating that Terence Crawford could potentially stop Canelo Alvarez.

“He’s got super accurate shots, and if he’s able to weather the storm early from Canelo, if that’s what Canelo’s strategy is, that could tire him out, and that would allow a window for Terence Crawford to start seeing if he’s able to pick the holes and land the good shots. He could certainly tire Canelo out and stop him later in the fight,” Horn told Villegas.

When asked how the bout might unfold, Horn predicted a cautious start, particularly from Canelo Alvarez, who wouldn’t risk rushing into Crawford’s counters. As the fight progresses, Horn believes Canelo Alvarez will gain confidence and use his size to impose himself. However, he warned that Canelo might face a surprise once the 41-0 boxer showcases his superior defense. That said, all eyes will be glued to Netflix when the bell rings, as both Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez bring their best forms. That said, what are your thoughts on Offset’s comments about Canelo Alvarez?