Terence Crawford Makes Honest Confession About Canelo Alvarez Ahead of $200 Million Clash

“I’ve been a fan of Canelo for years.” This is what Terence Crawford told Ring Magazine a few months ago. After chasing a bout against Canelo Alvarez for years, the Omaha native is now finally getting what he’s always desired with a bout finalized for September 13 in Las Vegas.

The last few years of Bud’s career have all been about cementing his legacy. A dominant victory against Errol Spence Jr., becoming a four-division world champion in a grueling victory over Israil Madrimov, and now headlining what is reportedly the richest boxing match in recent era, boasting a $200 million guaranteed purse. In all honesty, it is a dream bout between two of the best pound-for-pound boxers of the current generation, and whoever wins will be crowned as the best, regardless of the money at stake, or so Terence Crawford believes.

Never chased Canelo Alvarez

On Sunday, Boxing Social caught up with Terence Crawford and immediately asked him about the upcoming Canelo bout. Despite what the last few years looked like, the 37-year-old clarified that he was never chasing the Mexican superstar. Rather, he was chasing the opportunity to fight the best of his generation. “I wouldn’t say I’m chasing Canelo, you know, I think that’s a broad statement. I just want the opportunity, you know, to fight the best uh, fighter in my generation that’s out there,” he said.

Like always, Crawford once again gave props to his rival, hailing him as the “most accomplished fighter um in today’s sports of boxing other than myself.” For Bud, this showdown is a chance to face a titan of the era and boost his legacy to new heights. “That’s it. I think it’ll be the biggest fight in the sport of boxing,” Terence Crawford declared.

For Terence Crawford, it has never been about money. And even though His Excellency has made the pot really big, the Omaha native is not even getting half of what Canelo Alvarez will be getting and might be even lower than what reports are claiming.

Terence Crawford does not care about the money

In recent weeks, multiple sources have reported that Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will share a $200 million purse for their September 13th fight. Surprisingly, according to the reports, the breakdown shows Canelo earning $150 million, while Crawford is expected to receive $50 million.

If the reports are true, it will make the undisputed super middleweight champion the richest athlete of the year. Furthermore, given his rumored $400 million deal with the Saudis already in place, it could make him one of the richest athletes globally for years to come. talkSPORT even predicted that if everything “goes according to plan, he [Canelo] will become the first boxer to have a net worth of $1 billion by 2026.”

Well, seems like Canelo Alvarez won’t have to worry about the financial aspect anytime soon. On the other hand, Terence Crawford might not be receiving the reported payday. In a recent interview with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, the undefeated champion opened up about the stakes of the mega bout. As the topic shifted towards fight purse, Crawford replied, “I got $10 million for that fight [with Canelo],” leaving the hosts perplexed.

AK, still in disbelief, stated, “That’s a lie,” only for the Omaha native to fire back with, “How do you know that’s a lie?” Terence Crawford once again confirmed the $10 million purse, claiming that for him, it was never about the money. “I’m doing it for the opportunity, baby. The legacy. Legacy outweigh the money,” he concluded.

For now, we can only take Terence Crawford at his word. But what about the reports? Is the $200 million purse a lie? However, does that even matter? As Bud stated, this showdown between two of boxing’s greatest stars is a historic event, and that’s what truly counts.

