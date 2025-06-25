Terence Crawford Might Never Fight Again After Canelo Alvarez Fight as Retirement Promise Comes to Light

Every great chapter eventually comes to an end, despite how heartbreaking it is. When it comes to Terence Crawford, he is one of the best in modern-day boxing. This is why, in a long time, a Canelo Alvarez fight has garnered this level of excitement, despite Bud moving up two weight classes for the bout.

Concurrently, there is intrigue regarding his next move, regardless of whether he wins or loses the fight. You see, with 19 consecutive world-title bouts and undisputed across two weight classes, it’s quite too easy to forget that the Nebraskan is at the twilight of his career. He will turn 38 just two weeks after the September 13 clash, and with no contract tying him up to any promotion, there was visible buzz regarding his future. Well, we might have finally gotten an answer.

Recently, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh appeared in an interview on Ring Magazine to talk about the historic Canelo-Crawford bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. During the conversation, the Saudi Royal dropped a bombshell, revealing a heartfelt conversation he had with the Nebraskan. “Crawford, in the beginning, he came to me in London,” Alalshikh said, revealing the conversation he had with the Omaha native when the latter approached him first about a potential Canelo Alvarez fight. Crawford had wanted the fight for years, but it never materialized. However, his candid admission to the GEA chairman sealed the deal. “He said, ‘This is the retirement fight’,” Alalshikh recalled.

via Imago Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez L and American Terence Crawford are separated by Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC president Dana White during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in New York, United States, 22 June 2025.

This might be a heartbreaking revelation, but not at all surprising. Terence Crawford has been hinting at his time away from the sport for a while now. He does not have many fights left in him, there’s no grander stage to bow out than the ‘Fight of the Century’. “But now I see it in the eyes of Crawford, because he loves boxing,” the Saudi Royal added, explaining why this might be likely Terence Crawford’s last fight. But Alalshikh is hopeful he can persuade Bud to continue even after the September clash.

It’s a fight that Bud wanted, it’s a fight that will define his legacy, and it is a fight that can give him the biggest payday. A win here and he will retire as an undisputed all-timer. A loss, and he will have to fight all the critics even after retirement.

Furthermore, Terence Crawford’s recent candid talk of retirement only amplifies His Excellency’s bombshell, making the stakes of his farewell fight electrifying.

Terence Crawford will walk away when the time is right

A few weeks ago, ahead of the September 13 super fight, the 41-0 boxer, alongside Canelo Alvarez, sat down with Piers Morgan. As the conversation proceeded, Morgan highlighted the dangers of boxing, noting that it’s a dangerous sport where fighters have suffered as a result of fighting past their primes. “Does that play on your mind, Terence?” he asked, with a slight concern given Crawford’s age.

The 37-year-old responded, “Of course, of course,” claiming that he won’t stay in the sport more than required. “I always say I was going to retire from boxing. I wasn’t going to let boxing retire me,” he added, claiming that he will know when to walk away. The Nebraskan acknowledged the harsh nature of sport and how the lasting effects of wear and tear can affect life even after retirement.

“This is the sport that we are in. We are in the hurt business; we know what to expect. We know the things that could happen,” he said, revealing his retirement mindset. So far, it seems like Terence Crawford already has one foot out of the door, and when the time comes, he won’t hesitate to walk out of it completely. But before that must come the big win.

Only time will tell whether it will be after the Canelo Alvarez clash or he will stay for a bit longer. However, one thing is certain—we have very little left of the Nebraskan in the ring. So, let’s enjoy it as much as we can.

Do you think it is the right time for Terence Crawford to walk away from boxing?