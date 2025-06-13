Terence Crawford Might Never Fight Again After $10M Canelo Alvarez Showdown, Claims Mayweather

“Nah, I don’t know,” Terence Crawford said during a recent fan Q&A in Sydney, Australia, when asked about his plans following the Canelo Alvarez fight in September. The two-division undisputed champion remained focused, explaining, “You know, like I said, I don’t eat before my food on my table. So, right now, I’m at 168 to fight Canelo [Alvarez]. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now.” With Bud himself suggesting he will earn just $10 million for the bout, his post-fight intentions remain unclear, especially with Canelo himself hinting at retirement (at 37). But if you ask legendary trainer and former world champion Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Jr‘s uncle, he has a strong prediction for what’s next.

In a recent video shared by The Mayweather Channel, the 60-year-old trainer gave his take on Terence Crawford’s future. “I think if he [Terence Crawford] beats Canelo, I think that’ll be enough for him,” Jeff Mayweather said. He believes a victory over the Mexican superstar on September 13th, an event set to stream on Netflix, would serve as the perfect final chapter for the 41-0 boxer’s illustrious career. While Jeff Mayweather didn’t comment on what might happen if Bud Crawford loses, his view was clear: should Terence Crawford win, retirement is likely.

The reporter, clearly intrigued, asked, “So, you think he might walk away after beating Canelo?” The IBO super featherweight champion didn’t hesitate to elaborate on his belief. “I think so. I think that I mean that’ll be probably one of the greatest accomplishments in boxing, a guy coming up from three weight classes,” he said. And truthfully so. If Terence Crawford manages to defeat Canelo Alvarez, he would accomplish something that would be difficult to overlook in his stature as one of the best ever.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 20: WBO champion Terence Crawford waits for the start of a welterweight title fight against Shawn Porter at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Agreeing with that sentiment, the reporter added, “I think that’s enough. He’ll cement his legacy and he won’t be worried about pushing himself.” Jeff Mayweather nodded in response. “I mean, his legacy is already cemented. All I mean, you know, he’s just adding to it. He’s trying to add to it.” And he has a point. A victory over Canelo would make Terence Crawford the first fighter in the modern four-belt era to become undisputed in three separate weight classes, a historic feat that could serve as the ultimate exclamation mark on his already storied career.

So far, Terence Crawford has yet to make any official announcements, keeping his future plans close to the chest. But when insights start coming from those within his inner circle, it’s hard to ignore the noise. And this time, the strongest signal about what might lie ahead came not from a rumor mill or fan speculation, but from the man who’s been in Bud Crawford’s corner all along: his longtime trainer.

For Terence Crawford, it’s legacy or nothing

Speaking to Boxing Scene a few months ago, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre admitted there wouldn’t be any shock if Terence Crawford chose to hang up the gloves after facing Canelo Alvarez. “F— yeah. It probably could [be the last one]. It probably could. Yeah. Probably could,” he said, bluntly. Ever since talk of this superfight began shifting from fantasy to reality, conversations have intensified around whether Canelo’s size and power would simply be too much for the Omaha native. After all, weight classes exist for a reason.

Still, BoMac doesn’t buy into the notion that size will be the deciding factor. “Terence got a great eye at boxing and a great boxing IQ,” McIntyre said. Further adding, “The only person who can beat Terence is himself.” While he acknowledged it’s natural to worry, especially going up against a fighter of Canelo’s caliber, McIntyre remains confident in his charge. “Knowing how Bud is, knowing what he’s capable of doing – and I know he’s doing this for legacy, and he wanted to do this to prove everybody wrong–he’ll be all right,” he concluded.

That said, it seems increasingly likely that this bout could be Terence Crawford’s last fight. But in boxing, a sport where retirement is often more of a pause than a final chapter, nothing is ever set in stone. Whether Bud Crawford wins or loses, the intrigue surrounding his next move will only grow. And if he really manages to defeat Canelo Alvarez, who do you think Terence Crawford should fight next?