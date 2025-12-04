Terence Crawford Mocks WBO With WWE Belt in First Reaction to Getting Stripped of Undisputed Title

Essentials Inside The Story Terrance Crawford has yet to pay the sanctioning fee.

Terrance Crawford trolls the WBC.

The WBC President only charged 0.6% of Crawford's fight purse.

While fans are in shock, Terence Crawford doesn’t seem to be fazed by being stripped of his WBC Super-Middleweight Title. ‘Bud’ has decided to troll the WBC by showing off his other championships and replacing the missing WBC title with a WWE Undisputed Championship.

After being stripped of his title, Terence Crawford went live on Instagram. In the video, his friend was holding a WWE Undisputed Title, with Terence Crawford swaying from the background, “WWE Champion. It says undisputed on that, too. Y’all see it? Y’all see them, though.”

Terence Crawford has some history with the WWE. He has made a couple of appearances there. His most memorable one was on the July 26, 2024 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He was called out by former Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The duo demanded an apology from him, but instead, Theory got knocked out by ‘Bud’. Maybe Crawford is not a fan of apologizing. That seems to be getting clearer why he decided to troll the WBC after being stripped of his title. Crawford did not just show off his WWE title; he went on to showcase another Undisputed Championship that is in his possession.

During the stream, ‘Bud’ panned the camera in a different direction on his trippy cabinet, where he showcased another belt with Canelo Alvarez and Errol Spence Jr.’s faces on it, stating, “Undisputed. That’s Canelo right there, guys, that’s Spence right there. See them Ring belts.”

One of the four major sanctioning bodies, the WBC, decided to take its belt away from ‘Bud’ because he didn’t pay the pending sanctioning fee of $300,000 from his $50 million purse. For his fans, it was heartbreaking to see Crawford’s hard-earned title disappear without a worthy challenger taking it from him, and many believed he would’ve beaten anyone anyway.

However, the WBC president has addressed the situation and even showed disappointment over the former undisputed champion not paying the fee to the sanctioning body.

Mauricio Sulaiman is disappointed in ‘Bud’

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explained that the body didn’t charge the standard amount. Instead of that general amount, they asked for only 0.6% from ‘Bud’, which translated to $300,000.

“He didn’t comply with the rules, then he moves up to Super middle and makes the fight of the century. Beats Canelo, makes $50 million or around that. The policy is absolutely not gonna charge 3% of such an amount. We made a very clear 0.6% which is 300,000 dollars. Maurico Sulaiman said, according to Boxing Scene.

For those who are unaware, all four sanctioning bodies are non-profit organizations, so they don’t make any money from boxing fights. But they do charge boxers a usual 2–3% cut from their purse to keep their expenses running.

With Crawford refusing to pay that amount, Sulaiman ended up disappointed.

“With $2,25,000 going to Jose Sulaiman’s boxer’s fund, which is to help former fighters in need. It is just regrettable. Not even a thank you, or I’m sorry, taking a different route, no response. I wish him the best.” Sulaiman added.

Again, for those who don’t know, José Sulaiman runs an independent fund administered by the Nevada Community Foundation, which helps fighters in need all around the world. So with Crawford’s money, the organization would’ve distributed a majority of the sum to fighters currently in need of financial aid.

So, as there were several regulations Terence Crawford didn’t adhere to, do you think the WBC did the right thing by stripping him of the undisputed title? Or is there something else at play? Let us know in the comments section.