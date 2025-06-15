Terence Crawford Proudly Reveals Son’s Heart-Touching Gesture for Father’s Day

“Terence, to me, has the ability to be a humane, wonderful, civil, doting father, loving family man, and a loyal friend.” This is how Joe Tessitore described Terence Crawford in an interview with ESPN. While the Omaha native exudes a cocky persona in the professional circle, he is quietly humble and reserved in his personal life.

Not only Tessitore, but everyone who knows Bud personally speaks highly of his unwavering commitment as a father. He’s always there for his children’s milestones, sharing their victories like his own. So, when his son’s touching Father’s Day message moved him, Terence Crawford couldn’t help but share it with the world.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old uploaded a screen grab of a video call with his son, Tyrese Crawford, on his Instagram story. Crawford Jr. had called to wish his father a Happy Father’s Day, and Crawford described the heartwarming moment in the post.

He wrote, “My son @tyrese_crawford45 called me at 11:55 and told me to stay on the phone till 12:00am so he can be the first one to tell me Happy Fathers Day and he loves me.” Truly a moving sentiment. The screenshot suggests Crawford was at an airport, yet he stayed on the call to honor his son’s sweet request.

“Love you son and I appreciate you,” he added, moved by his son’s dedication towards him. A devoted family man, Terence Crawford’s unyielding determination to succeed and establish himself as the greatest in boxing is deeply rooted in his love for his children, who inspire him to push his limits and achieve greatness both in and out of the ring.

Everything for his kids

A few months ago, the four-division champion sat down with three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe on the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The duo had a 3-hour-long conversation, including Bud’s relentless drive, when Sharpe asked, “You got this new palatial estate, and you are still hungry. How?”

“Because I don’t wanna lose,” Crawford replied in his signature calm and collected manner. The Omaha native added, “I am fighting for my future and my kids’ future,” and he can’t afford to lose. Winning means more recognition, a better payday, which translates to a better life for his family. So, Terence Crawford will keep pushing until he can.

His upcoming Canelo Alvarez fight is a testament to that. Coming up two-weight division to fight one of the all-time greats is no easy task. Jumping two weight classes to face one of boxing’s legends is a daunting challenge most wouldn’t consider. For Bud, though, it’s about building a lasting legacy and giving his family something to take pride in. It’s hard not to cheer for someone like that, isn’t it?

Will Crawford be able to come out on top against Canelo? Let us know your thoughts down below.