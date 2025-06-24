Terence Crawford Reflects on Career Shortcomings in Honest Verdict on Canelo Alvarez’s Greatness

Terence Crawford has been chasing the Canelo Alvarez clash for years, not because of rivalry or envy but because of deep respect and admiration. The 37-year-old has often praised the Mexican juggernaut, seeing this matchup as his chance to cement his legacy.

It seems like spending the last few days of the joint promotional events together has further solidified Crawford’s respect for Cinnamon. As the September 13 bout grows closer, the two-division undisputed champion has a reinvigorated energy for this blockbuster clash. It is his chance to clear all the shortcomings of his career, silencing all doubts.

Terence Crawford’s mega-fight

Despite being the four-division champion, Terence Crawford’s career has a huge asterisk. Fans and critics frequently claim that the 37-year-old has yet to encounter a true challenge in his 41-fight career. His career is missing that one defining fight, and now he has the chance to change that. A few hours ago, Frank Gilfeather, a remarkable figure in boxing, shared Bud’s statement praising Canelo from the September 13 fight press conference on his Instagram.

During the presser, the 41-0 fighter looked back on Mexican’s legendary career and stated, “Canelo is the last great fighter of the era that surpassed us. He got the chance to fight the Miguel Cottos, the Floyd Mayweathers, the Kovales, and Triple Gs.” The American acknowledged the criticism surrounding his career, even accepting it to a certain extent. “I wasn’t able to get those mega fights,” he added.

However, the September 13 bout is his chance to change everything. “This is my mega fight. This is my moment. That’s the reason I want to fight an all-time great like Canelo,” he concluded. Gilfeather loved the show of respect and wrote, “Fantastic to see @tbudcrawford showing #canelo respect ahead of their clash in September. #boxing should be about this!”

Canelo Alvarez will be at his best

It seems like Terence Crawford is not the only one with a chip on his shoulder. Even Canelo Alvarez will walk into Allegiant Stadium with a mission to prove something. His last clash against William Scull was badly received because of the lack of action. And now, Cinnamon is ready to make amends.

“This fight is going to be one of my best fights in my history, in my record,” vowed Canelo during the press conference. “I’m very excited and motivated because this is all about I want to make history,” he added, increasing the stakes of the fight even more.

Canelo has only lost two fights in his 67-fight career so far. However, for him, those two losses sting more than the joy of winning. “For me, it’s very important to win this fight. I love boxing. I love winning. I’m a winner, so I’m very excited to be in the ring already,” he concluded, pledging that September 13 won’t be the night he will fall.

Both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have their own separate motivations coming into the fight. While Bud would like to remove any asterisks from his Hall-of-Fame worthy career, Canelo is eager to prove that he can still go against big opponents. Only time will tell who will come out on top. But one thing is certain, it will be fireworks for the fans when this duo clashes inside the squared circle.

