Terrence Crawford: Floyd Mayweather Built 50–0 Record by Fooling Boxing Community

Floyd Mayweather summed up his boxing career with a 50-0 record, retiring as one of the few who ended their careers undefeated. However, he was perhaps one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, as he used to flash around his wealth a lot. However, current undefeated fighter Terence Crawford claims that what Mayweather did was all just an act, as he never showed his true self.

Terence Crawford is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career in a couple of weight classes above his usual lane. The fight’s going down on 13 September against Canelo Alvarez, and as such, he appeared in an interview recently to speak about the boxing match. But guess what? Crawford ended up revealing his source of discipline, and that’s Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather was always working hard, claims Terence Crawford

The media used to portray Floyd Mayweather as a boastful boxer who flaunted his wealth and acted very cocky. He was often seen hanging out at nightclubs with an entourage, enjoying himself and having a good time. But what people do not talk about, according to Terence Crawford, is the fact that he was working out all the time and used to run miles back to his residence from the club that he visited. “I look at all the fighters before me. I look up to Floyd [Mayweather] in a real big way when it comes to discipline,” ‘Bud’ stated on the Full Send Podcast.

“You’ll see Floyd; He’ll go out to the club and he’ll hang out, and everybody be like, ‘Oh man, Floyd in the club.’ But then, he’ll run from the club, you know, eight miles home,” Terence Crawford continued. “He’ll work out at 2-3, 5 o’clock in the morning. He was always working, he was always doing something. Like perfecting his craft, no matter what.”

Terence Crawford claims that Floyd Mayweather is an embodiment of discipline because, unlike some of his fellow boxing stars, he never indulged in intoxicating substances. Even greats like Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya could not escape these substances, but ‘Money’ did, and he went on to maintain his consistency until his very last fight as opposed to some of the others who crashed and burned due to lack of discipline.

“Not smoking, not drinking, not nothing. And I look at all the other fighters that was partying, drinking, and not taking their craft seriously when they wasn’t boxing, and they all went [down],” Terence Crawford added.

Well, it’s not just Terence Crawford who has lauded Floyd Mayweather’s discipline. UFC commentator Joe Rogan has also spoken about the 50-0 legend, and how ‘Money’ always kept himself in athletic condition. Here’s what he had to say.

Joe Rogan once spoke about Mayweather’s discipline

Joe Rogan once talked about Floyd Mayweather on his podcast, claiming that there is no other boxer like Floyd Mayweather. He’d mention how ‘Money’ would go to the club with his driver, with just his shorts on, so that he’s able to make the 4 am run to his house. Also, even after entering his 40s, Rogan praised Mayweather for never getting out of shape.

“Floyd Mayweather, he’s the only guy who’s been able to just be balling out of control, constantly flashing money, million-dollar watches, a fleet of super expensive cars, and still f—s everybody up. He’s the only guy,” said Joe Rogan. “The thing about Floyd is that he never lost his discipline… He would go out in Vegas, he’d be partying, and then he would have his driver drive. With his f—ing jeans on, he would jog home. The dude was always training; he never got out of shape.”

Well, there may never be another Floyd Mayweather, but Terence Crawford has a chance to shock the boxing world. He’s fighting in a weight class that some believe he has no business competing in, so we’ll have to wait and see if the discipline he has instilled in himself. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.