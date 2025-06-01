Terence Crawford Reveals Uncertain Future Plans After Canelo Alvarez’s Retirement Admission

A five-division world championship is within reach for Terence Crawford, an accomplishment that would place him in rarefied air alongside legends like Floyd Mayweather, who needed 50 fights to achieve the same. Bud Crawford, however, could do it in just 42. Then there is the opportunity to be the only male three-division undisputed champion in boxing history. But that historic milestone, too, hinges on him overcoming one monumental challenge: defeating two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The blockbuster showdown is set for September 13th, with Canelo holding the edge in age, size, experience, and recent activity. Still, questions hang over Canelo’s momentum following his lackluster performance against William Scull on May 3rd in Riyadh.

Canelo’s future is financially secure, having inked a rumored $400 million, four-fight deal with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. With two more fights lined up post-2025, the Mexican icon’s roadmap is set. Terence Crawford’s, however, remains a mystery. With him inching close to 38, questions are bound to creep up. During a recent fan Q&A in Sydney, Australia, shared by Jai McAllister: BOXING & MMA, the pound-for-pound great was asked about career plans after the Canelo bout in September. To which Terence Crawford responded, “Nah, I don’t know.”

The two-division undisputed champion explained, “You know, like I said, I don’t eat before my food on my table. So, right now, I’m at 168 to fight Canelo [Alvarez]. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now.” With reports suggesting the Omaha native will earn just $10 million for the bout, he remains noncommittal about what comes next, especially in light of Canelo’s own comments about retirement.

Terence Crawford

The 34-year-old champion from Guadalajara has hinted that his fight against Crawford could be part of his final act. At a golf event a few days ago, he admitted, “[Turki Alalshikh] is the one I’m definitely going to retire with. My body is fine, I can keep fighting for several more years. 37 is the age I want to retire, not for boxing to retire me. I don’t need to do it for the money or legacy, I said I was going to retire at 37, and I’m sure I will.”

With that timeline, fans may only see him in four or five more fights before he walks away on his own terms.

But for Terence Crawford, it’s a different story. While Canelo appears to have a straightforward endpoint in sight, Crawford’s plans are more dependent on the outcome of his next fight. At 37, many, including Sebastian Fundora, have begun to speculate whether it’s time for the Omaha native to consider retirement, too.

Terence Crawford has the skills, but is the X-factor gone?

“I don’t think so. This guy(Canelo) is more comfortable at 168,” said Sebastian Fundora when asked if he believes Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez on September 13th. “He’s [Canelo] been fighting at 68 for four or five years now,” Fundora added. Moreover, while Fundora gave Terence Crawford his due as a “great fighter,” he still leaned toward the seasoned 168-pounder.

And when asked if the Mexican champion is showing signs of slowing down, Fundora remained unconvinced, saying, “No, I just think it’s something he was uncomfortable with,” referring to Canelo’s recent sluggish performance against William Scull.

Some fans, however, are less optimistic. There’s a growing narrative that Terence Crawford is stepping up not for legacy, but for a final, massive payday. They argue that facing a naturally bigger, more settled fighter like Canelo at super middleweight is more of a financial move than a competitive one. But in boxing, every story has two sides, and not everyone is buying that take.

Shakur Stevenson and Dmitry Bivol are among those who believe Terence Crawford has what it takes to pull off the upset. So, the question is, if Bud Crawford shocks the world and beats Canelo, will he retire at the top? Or continue chasing history? And if he does decide to keep going, who do you think should be next in line?