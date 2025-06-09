Terence Crawford’s “OG Move” After Friend Keyshawn Davis’ Backstage Brawl Impresses Team Albright

Terence Crawford”I think ‘Bud’ can stop anybody, honestly. I think he got the skill, the ability. The ability, I mean the power and the speed and the IQ. I think he got the skill and ability to do it. But he’s still in there fighting a guy that trying not to let him do it.” Though Keyshawn Davis isn’t placing bets on a stoppage, he’s all in on Terence “Bud” Crawford to get the job done against Canelo Alvarez when they meet on September 13th, likely in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, that respect goes both ways, as Terence Crawford has long said he believes only Keyshawn Davis and Shakur Stevenson have the tools to beat Gervonta “Tank” Davis. And that mutual admiration was once again on display just hours ago.

In a candid interview with FightHype, Nahir Albright’s co-promoter, Rodney Rice, recounted how Terence Crawford showed real leadership after the post-fight locker room altercation involving Keyshawn Davis. When asked if Bud Crawford came into Albright’s locker room, Rice said, “I saw Bomac. Terrence got by me. He took a picture with Nahir. He came in and apologized for the guys, you know, professionals.” It was a small moment, but one that spoke volumes.

When the reporter asked if that visit helped lift Albright’s spirits after the heated moment, Rice didn’t hesitate. “Yeah. Terence Crawford walked in the locker room,” he said, confirming that the gesture went a long way in cheering up the 29-year-old fighter. “That’s what OGs are supposed to do, right?” the reporter added. Rice agreed, saying, “Yeah. He did an OG call. Did what he was supposed to do. I’m proud of him for that.” But, why did Terence Crawford walk into Nahir Albright’s locker room in the first place?

In case you missed, moments after Nahir Albright handed Kelvin Davis his first professional loss on June 7th, right in their hometown of Norfolk, things spiraled. The Businessman unable to stomach the defeat of his brother on home turf, allegedly stormed into Albright’s locker room and headbutted him in a heated confrontation. Add to that the history between the two: Remember, Keyshawn Davis dropped Albright back in 2023, only to have the win scrubbed after a positive mari—na test? Tension may had been simmering for nearly two years, and this was the boiling point.

What happened next, though, was a testament to Terence Crawford’s character. Recognizing how unprofessional the incident was, the undisputed champion and boxing statesman personally went to check on Albright. Alongside his longtime trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, Bud Crawford entered the locker room not just to extend respect, but to apologize for the actions of the 13-0 boxer and his younger brother, Keon Davis. As for Keon, he had just one message in response to the growing narratives surrounding his older brother after the heated altercation with Albright.

This wasn’t the first time the undefeated boxer supported Keyshawn Davis. On July 5th, the older Davis faced criticism for missing weight, causing his fight against Edwin De Los Santos to fall apart. Many quickly accused him of intentionally backing out. Despite the criticism, Bud Crawford remained loyal.

Bud Crawford reacts as Keyshawn Davis comes in heavy by 4 pounds

On June 6th, during the official weigh-in ceremony in Norfolk, FightHype caught up with Terence “Bud” Crawford. When asked if he had any advice for Keyshawn Davis after he failed to make weight, the undefeated 41-0 champion shrugged off any idea of pressure. “Ain’t no pressure. He already did this before. What’s the pressure?” Bud Crawford said. When the reporter brought up the weight issues and surrounding criticism, Bud didn’t flinch: “Hey, he said he outgrew the weight. You know what I mean? Nobody knows his body. It’s time to move up.” To Crawford, it was simply the next phase in Keyshawn Davis’ career. But not everyone shared that sense of calm confidence.

Even Keyshawn Davis’ own promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, expressed concern that the 13-0 rising star may have overestimated himself. “I think it will be a tough fight for both of them, and I will not be surprised if De Los Santos wins,” he told The Ring before weigh-in. “The only reason that I believe they took the fight is because they underestimate Edwin De Los Santos. And if this is the case, maybe he will pay the price in his hometown.” Ironically, the fight was called off altogether. Davis missed weight, lost out on a payday, and worse, was stripped of his WBO title. Attempts were made to salvage the bout, upping the weight limit, offering more money, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

With the dust settling and Terence Crawford firmly backing Keyshawn Davis, the bigger question looms: Will Keyshawn Davis ever apologize for what happened, or is he set on dodging confrontation altogether? Will Keyshawn Davis step into the ring with Albright to settle things once and for all? Will he stick to his word and move up in weight, leaving the lightweight division and all this drama behind? What’s your take?