Terence Crawford’s Private Admission About Seventh Child Causes a Stir

Two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford faces a formidable challenge against Canelo Alvarez on September 13th in Las Vegas, a bout that could define his legacy. However, he is currently facing tremendous scrutiny from the boxing community after a video surfaced on social media platforms, revealing details about the mother of his seventh child, sparking widespread discussion.

Even though the clip was shared on Instagram by WorldStar Hip Hop hours ago, it belongs to a three-hour-long interview with Club Shay Shay, featuring former professional football tight end Shannon Sharpe as the host. Most people knew Crawford had six children with his long-time partner, Alindra Person. However, it came as a shock to learn his seventh baby was with another woman. But things got worse!

Terence Crawford reveals how he broke the news to Person

In a candid interview with Shannon Sharpe on April 23, 2025, Terence Crawford discussed his personal life, revealing he has seven children, with the youngest born to a different partner. When Sharpe brought up the subject to shed more light on the matter, Crawford remained nonchalant as he justified having another baby with a different woman by stating, “Things happen. Different circumstances.”

Despite the delicate topic, the conversation took a lighter turn as the two shared a laugh about how Crawford informed his long-term partner, Alindra Person, about the new child. “N***a got one on the way…,” Crawford said when asked how he told Person about his seventh child. When Sharpe pressed Crawford why he was so direct, still laughing, Crawford said, “You can’t lie. How are you going to lie?” as he chuckled, adding, “I’m just a man.”

The identity of the mother of Terence Crawford’s seventh child remains unknown. Nonetheless, Crawford has been with his longtime partner, Alindra Person, whom he met during their youth in Omaha, Nebraska, where both were born and raised. Though often referred to as a married couple, the two have not officially tied the knot.

Together, they share six children: three sons: Terence Crawford Jr., T. Bud Crawford, and Tyrese Crawford; and three daughters: Miya Crawford, Talaya ‘Lay Lay’ Crawford, and Trinity Michele Crawford. While Crawford may have treated the topic as lighthearted banter during the interview, many fans didn’t see it that way, criticizing his casual attitude toward a sensitive subject.

Crawford’s actions branded ‘diabolical’

Many folks have children with different people—it isn’t anything new. However, what didn’t sit right with people was how Sharpe and Crawford discussed it. One user suggested that Crawford might have to start paying soon. “Child support payments have entered the chat,” the user commented. However, Crawford never seemed to be opposed to paying for his children’s upbringing.

The next user seemed disgusted by how the subject was discussed. “Collectively laughing about lying, cheating, breaking a heart & trust, and creating a broken home is diabolical,” the user commented. There’s no update on whether Crawford and Person are still together.

Another user condemned the conversation. “Trying to find which part of that was funny? And I’m FAR from over sensitive sooo…,” the user wrote. Such things are often approached with sensitivity, but both parties treated it like it was just another day at the office.

Someone else, disappointed with the conversation, wished well for Person. “This is disappointing. I hope she is in a good space. Smh,” the user wrote. Since Person is a private individual, she hasn’t commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, this user could not believe Crawford was not only talking about it in an interview, but was also laughing. “Then to laugh about it on a public platform nah 🥷 you better be crying,” the user wrote. Judging by the conversation, Crawford told Person about the seventh child some time ago.

That said, it appears Terence Crawford is facing backlash on social media due to insensitivity over his conversation with Shannon Sharpe. ‘Bud’ hasn’t commented on the matter since the interview. However, what did you think of Crawford’s claims?