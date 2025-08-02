Terence Crawford’s Real Motive Behind Canelo Alvarez Fight Revealed, It’s Not $10M Purse

For the past two years, Terence Crawford had his sights set on one man: Canelo Alvarez. At 37, and nearing the twilight of a remarkable career, the two-weight undisputed champion isn’t just chasing belts — he’s chasing legacy. And to him, nothing would define it better than defeating the biggest name in boxing. At first, the fight felt like a long shot. Canelo kept brushing it off, showing little interest. But then, one man changed everything — and turned the impossible into a reality.

GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh signed Canelo for a four-fight deal, kicking off the contract with the William Scull fight. Now, Canelo is set to face Crawford on September 13th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix. Although the reported purse is $200 million — allocating $150 million for Canelo and $50 million for Crawford — ‘Bud’ told Ring Champs with Ak and Barak that he is only making $10 million from the fight. This revelation sparked speculation that Crawford might be stepping into the ring with Canelo primarily for the paycheck. But is that really the case?

Boxing insider Rick Glaser doesn’t seem to think so, as he revealed the real motive behind Crawford’s decision to climb several weight classes to fight Canelo. “I know it’s hard for some of you to fathom,” Glaser wrote on X. “But @TerenceCrawford is fighting Canelo for one reason, and one reason only, it’s about legacy.” He addressed the speculations about Crawford’s intentions to make big money before hanging up the gloves, noting, “Crawford wants to be everything a fighter is [supposed] to be in Boxing, and that is about legacy [through] challenging himself.”

Glaser concluded by writing, “Terence Crawford is going for all the gusto. While other fighters in this era talk big, [they] avoid the biggest challenges.” If he wins, Crawford will become the first three-weight undisputed champion of the four-belt era, having previously unified all the belts in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Regardless, during his conversation with Ak and Barak, Crawford seemed to echo Glasser’s take on the fight, noting, “I’m doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy,” he said. “The legacy outweighs the money. Three-time undisputed, ooo-wee coming soon.”

Crawford’s intentions for the fight aside, can he realistically beat Canelo Alvarez, clearly the heavier man?

Erislandy Lara reveals how Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez

As ‘Bud’ Crawford prepares for the biggest fight of his career against ‘Cinnamon’ later this year, Canelo’s former opponent, Erislandy Lara, has offered key advice for Crawford that could tilt the fight in his favor. The Cuban boxer, who gave Canelo one of the toughest fights of his career in 2014, suggests that movement will be key in Crawford’s victory.

“I used my legs really well,” Lara told Fight Hype. “As long as Crawford uses his legs and doesn’t let Canelo hit him in the arms and beat him up on the arms, he has a very good chance of winning.” Lara emphasized the importance of avoiding damage early in the game. “I want to see how Crawford handles the power, especially in the early rounds,” he added. “It’s an interesting 50-50 fight.”

Despite all the strategies and advice, only fight night will determine who truly gains the upper hand in the ring. When it comes to Crawford’s motivation, both he and Glasser point to legacy. But for a fighter who has arguably accomplished everything in the sport, what makes this bout against Canelo so pivotal to his legacy?