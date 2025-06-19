Terence Crawford’s Weight Gamble for Canelo Triggers Warning from Ex-Rival

In boxing, few moments define a fighter’s courage like stepping into unfamiliar weight territory against an all-time great. Terence Crawford’s decision to leap from super welterweight to challenge Canelo Álvarez at 168 lbs—jumping two weight classes—has ignited both awe and anxiety in equal measure. On September 13, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will transform into a coliseum of consequence, as the undefeated Crawford dares to defy physics, history, and public opinion by chasing his third undisputed crown—this time in Canelo’s backyard.

The Mexican superstar, already a four-division world champion and current super-middleweight king, responded to the announcement with flair, posting on Instagram: “He’s a great fighter. But he’s not Canelo… On September 13 in Las Vegas, I remind the world who runs this era ⚔️.” Terence Crawford, never one to back away from audacity, shrugged off concerns about rehydration clauses or purses. “I’m doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy,” he told Ring Champs with a sly grin. “Three-time undisputed, ooo-wee coming soon.” But not everyone is cheering.

Kell Brook, the former IBF welterweight world champion, who faced Bud Crawford back in November 2020 and lost, shared a stark warning with the 37-year-old. Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans last month, Brook pulled no punches: “You’ve got to sway towards Canelo.. I knew when I boxed Golovkin… Fighting a middleweight, a mediocre world champion, is okay. But when you’re fighting someone like Canelo or Golovkin, it’s a different kettle of fish.”

Brook knows the perils of weight gambling firsthand. In 2016, he jumped two weight classes to face the monstrous Gennady Golovkin at middleweight—only to suffer a brutal fifth-round stoppage and a broken right eye socket. His message to Terence Crawford is laced with veteran wariness: moving up against Canelo, without even testing the waters at 160 lbs, may be a mistake too big to undo.

“I have to lean towards Canelo,” Brook emphasized. He believes Crawford’s finesse and footwork could be neutralized by Álvarez’s sheer strength, timing, and experience at 168 lbs. The Brit also pointed out Crawford’s recent trouble against Israil Madrimov at 154 lbs—a bout many felt exposed the upper limit of Crawford’s size and comfort.

The caution to Terence Crawford from the men who know

Echoing Brook’s caution was Amir Khan, another former foe of both fighters. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Olympic silver medalist dissected the matchup: “I think timing-wise, it’s perfect… But size matters.” Khan was quick to admire Crawford’s skillset—his ring IQ, slick movement, and laser-sharp counter-punching—but questioned whether those gifts could withstand the Mexican’s body shots and late-round endurance.

While fans are abuzz about Crawford’s chance to make history as the first male boxer in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three divisions, the stakes couldn’t be more perilous. There are no rehydration clauses. No catchweights. Just legacy on the line. And while Bud may be chasing greatness, Kell Brook’s words echo like a chilling drumbeat: “It’s a different kettle of fish.”

On September 13, we’ll all find out if Terence Crawford’s brilliance can outshine brute force and experience—or if he’s stepped one bridge too far into a canyon ruled by Canelo.