Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson, and Others React to Devin Haney’s Win Against Brian Norman Jr.

Devin Haney walked into his welterweight debut with more questions than applause. He, too, was aware of it. The doubt had accompanied him for a year, clinging to every update and training clip. But when the bell rang, he didn’t appear like the boxer critics predicted. With a clean knockout in the second round and consistent control throughout the remainder, the talk about Haney turned from doubt to acknowledgment.

He didn’t simply fit in at 147. He appeared to have always belonged there. By the time the scorecards were announced and Haney was holding the WBO belt, the tone on social media had completely changed. The performance wasn’t perceived as flashy, but rather was seen as a focused and powerful fight. The 27-year-old boxed like a guy taking back his career piece by piece, and fans weren’t the only ones who sensed it. It even left the boxing world abuzz.

Boxing stars react as Devin Haney shuts down the critics with a massive upset

The initial wave of reactions came from fighters, who understand how difficult it is to remain calm under such pressure. Ryan Garcia summarized it with pure adrenaline. “THE DREAM!!!!!!” Terence Crawford then weighed in with the precise message Haney had been waiting to hear, “All that s*** yall was talking about @Realdevinhaney, and he went out there and shut a lot of people up once again.”

From there, the respect only grew. Claressa Shields explained the gap in experience, stating, “You are seeing the experience of boxing skills of @Realdevinhaney vs. the power, inexperience of Brian Norman. Devin has been in some wars and has always had power you had to respect when he uses it.” Nico Ali Walsh added his own take. “Devin’s looking great tonight. Goes to show you should never judge a fighter by only their last performance. 🤷♂️”

Even Shakur Stevenson, who is typically reserved, especially when it comes to Haney, gave credit twice, “Sharp dev” and “Good work, Dev. Boxing real good.” George Kambosos Jr. admired the finishing touch in classic Kambosos fashion, “Ohhhhh damnnn that was clean Dev!!!! Good check, left hook, and return right hand 👀.”

Promoter Lou DiBella didn’t mince words either: “Haney giving the haters/doubters the 🖕 right now … good for him.” Ashton Sylve pointed to the clearly visible improvements that came with the physical jump: “Haney looks good at 147 lbs.” Oscar De La Hoya concluded the list with a simple, heavyweight acknowledgement: “Congratulations, Devin Haney.” The tone, rather than the names, was what made these reactions so powerful.

Fighters, promoters, champions, and rivals all recognized that Devin Haney didn’t just survive at welterweight; he set the standard. The knockout proved that the timing, patience, and composure remain world-class. The rest of the fight showcased his ability to control an opponent who thrives on chaos. Haney spoke afterward about losing everything in 2024 and reclaiming everything in 2025, but this performance hinted at something bigger.

He did not fight like a man rebuilding. He fought like a man on a mission, and he did so in such a way that unification talks now feel more like a timeline than a fantasy. With 33 wins under his belt and his debut at 147 looking like this, the welterweight division suddenly appears smaller, tighter, and more interesting. As for the financial side of things, the 27-year-old surely went home with a fat check.

Devin Haney likely had a $12 million night after Saudi Arabia win

Devin Haney didn’t just leave MSG with a statement win; he likely walked out with one of his career’s biggest checks. That’s the other side of this new era he’s stepped into. When you deliver in the Saudi spotlight, the reward matches the performance. His footwork, timing, and composure told one story, but the purse behind them told another. Both agreed that the 27-year-old is now operating on a different level.

His three-fight, $36 million deal with Turki Alalshikh has already changed the way people talk about him. Split evenly, that puts this bout around $12 million—a figure that fits nicely with Haney’s new role as the A-side, the proven champion, the sort of name Saudi Arabia wants to headline its biggest nights. The confidence he’s always had is now backed by the kind of financial muscle only Riyadh can provide.

The Saudi approach simplifies things even more. Fighters aren’t waiting for pay-per-view numbers anymore; Turki’s site fees lock in the money before the walkouts. Devin Haney cashes in as a star, and Norman Jr. is expected to walk away with a $3-4 million purse, a big life-changing sum even in defeat. In Riyadh, everyone is paid. However, only one person left the arena with the title, as well as the highest respect of his peers.