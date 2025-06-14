Teromoana Teromoana vs. Aleem Whitfield Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

On Sunday, 14th June, Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. will battle it out for the IBF Super Lightweight championship. For the majority, this Matchroom event is a one-fight card. However, contrary to the belief, the undercard features a rather overlooked clash involving one of the most exciting heavyweight prospects.

Teremoana Teremoana, the Aussie sensation, has been rising through the heavyweight ranks rapidly, and a few more wins would establish him as a title contender. However, for that, he would have to go past another undefeated heavyweight prospect, Aleem Whitfield. As both vie for supremacy in the division, an explosive clash is inevitable. Before diving into the matchup, let’s examine how they stack up against each other.

Predicting Teromoana Teromoana vs. Aleem Whitfield: Who Has Better Stats and Record?

Are there any heavyweights with a stronger record than Teremoana Teremoana at present? The New South Wales native turned pro in 2020 and has seven fights in his kitty, and has not lost a single one. In fact, all his victories have come via first-round stoppage except one. Meanwhile, he has not even touched the mat with his knees once. Despite having a very short career till now, having a 100% win record with a 100% KO ratio is astonishingly impressive.

However, it is Aleem Whitfield who holds a slight edge in experience with two more fights under his belt. However, it’s worth noting that the 35-year-old made his debut in 2009, took a nine-year break in 2015, and only returned to the ring in late 2024. Whitfield appears to be making up for lost time, already booking a fight for September regardless of the outcome against Teremoana.

Coming back to his record, the Geneva native also boasts an undefeated 9-0 record with six victories through early stoppage, boasting a 66.67% KO ratio. While impressive against most opponents, this pales in comparison to the Aussie sensation, who has secured one more knockout than Whitfield in two fewer fights, dominating the statistical comparison.

Termoana Teromoana vs. Aleem Whitfield Height, Weight, Reach Comparison, and More

Termoana Teromoana is the heavy favorite going into the bout with -8000 odds, giving him a 96% chance of winning. On the other hand, the odds are completely against Whitfield, coming in at +1700 with only a 4% chance of winning. Comparing their records, this seems rather unfair. However, after comparing their physical stats, the odds start to make sense.

The 27-year-old Aussie is one of the tallest boxers around, towering at 6 feet 7 inches or 201cm. In comparison, Whitfeld stands at 6 feet or 183 cm. Although their official reach measurements are yet to be documented, considering the significant height disparity, it’s reasonable to assume Teremoana has the advantage in reach.

Even during the official weigh-in, it was the Australian who stole the show, coming in 9 kg heavier than Whitfield at 120.5kg or 25.5 lbs. In contrast, the American weighed only 111.7 kg or 246.3 lbs.

Fight Prediction: Despite the early days, Termoana Teromoana has established himself as a destructive knockout artist. Yet, even with his flawless record, a key question persists: can he endure a fight that extends beyond a few rounds? Aleem Whitfield would be his toughest challenge yet, a skilled and patient fighter who can prolong the fight. He can withstand punishment, and getting a stoppage against him won’t be that simple.

Furthermore, the American juggernaut returned to the ring after a 9 year hiatus with new motivation. He won’t go down that easily, and Teromoana would have to dig a bit deeper. Despite this formidable obstacle, the Australian star is still favored to win. If he maintains his aggressive, unyielding offensive style, he should eventually wear Whitfield down. The key uncertainty is whether Teremoana can sustain that intensity beyond the initial rounds.

Our Prediction: Termoana Teromoana wins via a late round KO