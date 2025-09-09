Terrence Crawford Recalls First Encounter With Reality After $125,000 Check Didn’t Feel Enough

Could Saturday’s superfight against Canelo Alvarez mark the end of Terence Crawford’s career? We can’t say for certain. With just three days left, anticipation has reached fever pitch as Crawford prepares to move up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for his undisputed super middleweight titles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The blockbuster showdown, set to stream live on Netflix, has boxing fans counting down the hours.

Ever since the fight was announced earlier this year, hype has only grown. Now, with fight week in full swing, fans and pundits are split. Some are banking on Canelo’s raw power, while others lean on Crawford’s unmatched skill set. However, it’s not Canelo Alvarez being the heavy fan favorite that’s bothering Terence Crawford, it’s something else entirely.

Terence Crawford learned the harsh side of money early

A few days ago, Terence Crawford sat down with the FULL SEND PODCAST to talk about fighting in the UFC and predict the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis. The conversation took an interesting turn when the reporter asked him about his first big fight paycheck. The 41-0 boxer recalled that his first check that really excited him was $125,000 for his fight against Breidis Prescott in 2013.

When asked how old he was at the time, the 41-0 boxer said he was 24 or 25. He admitted that while it felt like a lot of money, taxes and other deductions quickly made him realize that it wasn’t all his to keep. “You think you’re making all this money, and once the taxes start, you’re like, ‘Damn,’” he explained.

The discussion then shifted to his early experiences with taxes. Terence Crawford said he had always paid taxes, but living in California made it clear how much was being taken out. “You’ll be like, man, I am making $1 million… but pretty much, say goodbye,” he said, adding that it pushed him to earn even more. He laughed, “Like half of it. And then you’ll be like ‘Damn. Alright. Yeah, I got to make more money because that ain’t no money.'”

Despite the smaller paychecks early in his career, Crawford’s earnings have grown tremendously. 6 years after the Prescott fight, the Omaha native earned $5.5 million in 2019 after defeating Amir Khan. And in 2023, he reportedly took home $20 million after his TKO win over Errol Spence. Even though he is set to earn $10 million for his upcoming fight with Canelo Alvarez, it’s unlikely to bother him. Why?

With an unbeaten record of 41 wins, including 31 knockouts, Terence Crawford already boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million. Beyond the ring, he continues to build wealth through sponsorships with Prime Hydration, SNAC System, Millionaire Boys Club, and BALCO, along with his ventures as the owner of The TBC Shop and the non-profit BNB Gym. Now, it seems ‘Bud’ Crawford, aware he could become the first man in the modern four-belt era to achieve undisputed status in three weight divisions, remains remarkably calm about his bout with the Mexican champion. Rather than focusing on who will win between them, he appears more intrigued and confident about another fight. So, which fight is he referring to?

‘Bud’ stands firm with no second thoughts

When asked who would win in a dream fight between a prime Floyd Mayweather and himself, Terence Crawford didn’t hesitate. “Me,” he said on the Full Send Podcast with Kyle Forgeard. Surprised by his quick response, Forgeard admitted he expected Terence Crawford to pause before answering. But Crawford doubled down, adding, “No, not at all,” while still acknowledging Mayweather as one of the fighters he admired in his prime.

Pressed about other greats he would have loved to face, the undefeated champion listed several legends: Roberto Durán, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Sugar Ray Leonard, and Marvin Hagler. Then came a more playful hypothetical, what if Terence Crawford fought Mike Tyson, if Tyson had been his size? Without hesitation, Crawford declared, “If Mike Tyson [were] my size… I would beat him, easy.”

He explained what made Tyson so dominant in his era: “I think Mike Tyson beat those guys because he was faster and more explosive than those heavyweight guys. When you look at Mike Tyson back in the day, he was ferocious… speed and power and explosiveness combined like they couldn’t keep up with it.” Clearly, the southpaw from Omaha believes he could beat both Tyson and Mayweather in their primes. But do you agree with what Terence Crawford said?