“Terrible” Chants Strike Jason Luv’s Training Camp for Adam22 Boxing Match as Fans Turn Ruthless

BySudeep Sinha

Jan 12, 2026 | 6:10 AM EST

Adult film star Jason Luv, aka Jason Thomson, is gearing up for his boxing debut against rival adult star and podcaster Adam 22. The bad blood between the two has been brewing ever since Adam’s wife, Lena ‘The Plug’ Nersesian, collaborated with Luv on an adult video. The feud is now set to spill into the ring, as the pair square off in an anticipated celebrity boxing match promoted by Adin Ross’s Brand Risk Promotions on January 23 in Miami.

Ahead of the much-talked-about clash, Luv shared a training montage offering a glimpse into his preparation for the bout. The clip, showcasing moments from his training camp, was picked up by IFN and reposted on X. “Training montage from Jason Luv prior to his bout against Adam 22 on January 23rd,” the caption read.

In case you weren’t aware, Adam22 is a podcaster best known as the creator and host of ‘No Jumper’ and ‘Plug Talk.’ He first met Lena Nersesian in 2017, with the two eventually working closely together before tying the knot in 2023. Jason Luv, meanwhile, is an influencer and fellow OnlyFans creator.

Following Adam and Lena’s marriage, Luv collaborated with Lena on an adult video, which was later followed by a second shoot. Adam openly admitted he felt “a little jealous,” but described the collaboration as “amazing” for the brand. Now, the supposed rivalry is set to be settled in the boxing ring.

However, ahead of the bout, Luv’s recently shared training montage appears to have failed to impress fans, who were quick to make their feelings known.

Jason Luv gets booed before the Adam22 fight

Neither Luv nor Adam22 is a boxer. They are in it purely for the money. And that shows in their boxing skills. This fan pointed that out brutally. “Stiff, Slow, and absolutely no cardio. Adam just needs to avoid a big shot, and he’s going to stop this dude,” the user commented. However, missing all those punches will be tough. 

Someone else questioned the need for training to fight Adam22. “Dude really needs training to fight Adam22??” the user asked. Adam is 42, and Luv is 40. They need all the training they can afford. 

The next user made a grim prediction. “This will be the slowest & stiffest fight of all time. They both look horrible,” the user commented. Rarely are any of such fights skill-based; they mostly sell on name value. 

Another user felt Adam22 should be able to win easily. “I mean, it’s some power behind the hits but pretty unathletic slow squabbles.. 22 might piece em up if he don’t get knocked out lmao,” the user wrote. Luv may look big, but it takes more than size to land powerful punches. 

From the looks of things, people aren’t expecting much from their boxing match. But what about you? Do you think it’s a fight worth watching? 

