Tevin Farmer Claims “Referee Stepped in Way Too Early” After Floyd Schofield KO Loss

78 seconds! Floyd Schofield Jr. had less than two minutes to take down Tevin Farmer, knocking him down twice before delivering the decisive blow. The bout finished quickly for the audience, but for “2X,” it may have been the most excruciating minute of his life.

After all, this might have been his last chance at redemption after three straight defeats. If it were his choice, he would have fought on until his limbs completely gave out. For Tevin Farmer, the crushing defeat hit hard, and it took nearly three days to face the gut-wrenching truth.

On Monday, the 34-year-old took to his Instagram to share his frustration with how things went down. “Boxing is a brutal sport, anything can happen on any given night. That’s the reality of this game, and that’s why it’s called boxing,” he wrote, still not over the loss. Showing dissatisfaction over the decision, the 34-year-old added, “I felt the referee stepped in way too early.”

Tevin Farmer believes that he could have gone ahead longer. However, given that Schofield had already knocked him down twice, we can understand why the referee stopped the fight. However, despite the setback, he is roaring to go back. “The odds have always been stacked against me. I’ve never had a clear path. But no one man is bigger than the sport. I knew what I was up against, the politics, the setups. I’ve seen it all,” he added, assuring his fans.

Despite being discontent with the result, Tevin Farmer knows that he has to accept it. “But if it had to be anybody across from me that night, I’m glad it was @kid_austin1 . A talented young Man and a great kid. I got nothing but respect,” he stated, acknowledging the talent of Floyd Schofield.

The former IBF featherweight champion promised his fans to discuss more about the fight on his Twitch and YouTube channels down the road. While Tevin Farmer never got the chance to showcase his strategy, Floyd Schofield’s performance resembled somewhat what Mike Tyson used to do.

Tyson’s Tactics Behind Tevin Farmer’s Loss

The fight’s quick end surprised even Schofield during the post-fight conference. “So much was going on that I was just thinking like a mile a minute. So when the fight was over, it didn’t register that the fight was over,” he said. Everyone noticed that the 22-year-old was a bit emotional and sympathetic towards Tevin Farmer, quite in contrast to the brutal avatar he showed in the ring. Apparently, a few days before the June 28th fight, Schofield’s father had already talked about his son’s trance state in a fight.

In an interview with Mill City Boxing, he revealed, “I’ve been told y’all when Floyd go in that ring, it ain’t Floyd in that ring.” It is quite similar to what Cus D’Amato used to say about Mike Tyson every time the former world champion entered into a fight. “It’s a spirit from us hypnotizing him since he was a kid to have him when he go in that ring, he blacks out. He’s not in there,” Schofield Sr. attested.

Talking about the emotional state of his son, the trainer compared Schofield Jr.’s transformation to Judas at the Last Supper. Just like a spirit entered Judas before he betrayed Jesus, the 19-0 fighter enters the ring not in control of himself. He only gets his conscious control back after the fight, which makes him emotional about hurting Tevin Farmer.

While fans and critics may render this explanation as bizarre, there are other instances where athletes have attested to being in a trance state. A few years ago, during his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast, Mike Tyson revealed his experience with hypnosis. “I was raised off of hypnosis since I was 13, 14, until the end of my career. I always had hypnosis before I fought.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even revealed how Cus D’Amato used to hypnotize him 2-3 times a day. “Before sparring, before training, and before fights. My objective was to destroy. Cus didn’t like me to be sensitive like that. He wanted me to be emotionless,” he told Joe Rogan.

So, while these tactics seem utterly bizarre, we have seen even weirder things in sports. The good thing is that both Schofield Jr. and Tevin Farmer are fine in the aftermath and are ready to push forward. The only question is, where does Tevin Farmer go from here? What do you think?