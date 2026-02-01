“That Punch Had a Barber License”: Tyson Fury, Skye Nicolson, and Others React as Jarrell Miller Humiliated After Toupee Flies Off Mid-Fight

Weird things have happened inside the boxing ring. But nothing quite like this. Jarrell Miller squared off against Kingsley Ibeh in a heavyweight bout on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. But what was supposed to be an action-packed encounter quickly turned into a comedy show.

In the second round of the fight, Kingsley Ibeh landed a crushing blow, which was supposed to knock Jarrell Miller out. Instead, it detached the toupee that ‘Big Baby’ was wearing during the fight. What made the scene even more amusing was that the hairpiece didn’t completely fall off—it peeled back completely, barely hanging on to Miller’s head.

Miller, however, leaned into the mishap, even tossing the stray hairpiece into the stands. If you thought the bizarre moment might have derailed his performance, you’d be wrong. With only a ring of hair left circling the top of his head, Miller pressed on and ultimately secured a split-decision victory. The judges scored the bout 94–96, 97–93, and 97–93.

During his post-fight interview, Miller addressed the incident with humor. “So, it’s kinda funny, right?” But the question on everyone’s mind lingered—was Miller going bald? He didn’t dodge it for long. “I get to my mama’s house, and she had some shampoo bottles under her table, and I shampooed it,” Miller revealed.

“That s—t was like ammonia and bleach. I nearly lost my hair like two days ago, so I called my manager: ‘Let me slap that s—t on my own head real quick.’ And [Ibeh] slapped that s—t off!” Rather than feeling embarrassed, Miller leaned fully into the moment, branding himself a comedian. “You can’t take life too seriously sometimes—you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

The hairpiece later made the rounds among fighters seated ringside before Miller danced his way backstage wearing a hat. Not long after, Ring Magazine shared a clip on X capturing the exact instant the mishap occurred. “Kingsley Ibeh just punched Jarrell Miller’s hair off 🤯🤣,” they wrote, prompting reactions from the likes of Tyson Fury, Regis Prograis, Skye Nicolson, and others.

No one knew Jarrell Miller was wearing a wig

Regis Prograis was among the people shocked at the scene. He wrote, “This n—a got a toupee on 😂.” Gervonta Davis’ hair leaked grease in his eye, forcing him to take a knee during the Lamont Roach Jr. fight. However, Miller handled his situation better.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury commented on a post shared by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman regarding the same. “Wow, Baldy 😂never knew,” Fury commented. Perhaps if Fury ever ends up fighting Miller, he would try to repeat the stunt.

Sulaiman himself was attending the fight. “Found it,” he wrote on X while sharing a couple of images holding Miller’s hairpiece as the latter fought inside the ring.

Skye Nicolson, who also ringside for the fight, took things further, as she wore the toupee on her head. Uncrowned shared a picture of Nicolson with the toupee on X, which attracted a comment from Ariel Helwani. “Bru.”

Meanwhile, fans weren’t far behind. “That punch had a barber license,” one user joked. After the loss, Ibeh may have found a second career.

It appears Ring VI shifted gears and decided to give everyone a laugh. But impressively, Jarrell Miller managed to produce a win despite what many would call an embarrassing moment in front of thousands. What did you think of the incident?