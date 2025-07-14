“That’s on Him” – Terence Crawford Reacts to Gervonta Davis’ Arrest

It’s no secret that Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis are not too fond of each other. Their rivalry, sparked during the buildup to Crawford’s bout with Davis’ then-close friend Errol Spence Jr., has only intensified, fueled further by the growing tension between Davis and Crawford’s ally Shakur Stevenson. The feud reached a boiling point earlier this year when Crawford playfully mocked the WBA lightweight champion for complaining about being excluded from a Ring Magazine event in London. Davis retaliated with personal jabs at Crawford and his family, rapidly escalating their conflict. Now, as Gervonta Davis gears up for his August 16 rematch against Lamont Roach Jr., he faces fresh legal troubles. This time, Crawford has chosen to comment, but with restraint, avoiding petty retaliation.

On July 11, boxing fans were caught off guard by the news of Gervonta Davis’s arrest. Miami authorities detained the 30-year-old on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend of four years. Despite their relationship ending some time ago, the pair remain co-parents to their two children. According to reports, the incident occurred outside the woman’s home in Doral on June 15, when Davis arrived to pick up his kids. Though arrested and later held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond, Gervonta Davis has since been released after posting the bond. So, how did Terence Crawford respond to the news?

Yesterday, IFL TV caught up with Terence Crawford to discuss a range of topics, from Shakur Stevenson’s bout against William Zepeda to Crawford’s own blockbuster showdown with Canelo Alvarez, set for September 13 in Las Vegas. But the conversation took a turn when the reporter brought up the day’s headlines: “We’ve seen today, unfortunately, Gervonta Davis got in some trouble. What advice would you have for someone like Tank Davis?” Playing it safe, the 37-year-old offered a composed and diplomatic response.

via Imago

“Man, I don’t know what’s going on with him and his personal life. You know, that’s on him. I’m minding my business that pays me. That’s my business,” Crawford said. Despite the fact that Gervonta Davis had previously taken jabs at both Crawford and his wife, the undefeated champion of four weight divisions refused to stoop to the same level. However, when it comes to boxing, Crawford doesn’t hesitate to make clear where he believes Davis stands in the current landscape.

Bud Crawford weighed in on the Baltimore native’s upcoming rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. A few months ago on the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast, he acknowledged Roach Jr.’s impressive performance in their first fight, but doubts he can repeat that success. “I think you gonna get a better ‘Tank,’ but at the same time, I think Roach done fought at his peak,” Crawford said. “I don’t think he can fight no better than that.” Anyway, as for Gervonta Davis’ current legal situation, even Oscar De La Hoya has some advice for the 30-year-old.

De La Hoya sounds off on Gervonta Davis’ troubles

Ahead of the ‘Ring III’ event in New York, Fight Hub TV caught up with Oscar De La Hoya for a quick chat. During the interview, the host asked for his thoughts on Gervonta Davis’ recent legal troubles. It was clear the Golden Boy head honcho was unaware of the news, reacting with genuine surprise: “He did, huh? Again?” Visibly taken aback, De La Hoya went on to express his admiration for the lightweight champion. “I actually like Tank Davis. He’s a good kid. He’s a good fighter, a great fighter, actually. He’s one of my favorites,” he said, praising Davis’ talent and potential.

However, the six-division world champion didn’t shy away from offering some tough love. The 52-year-old made it clear that it’s time for the Baltimore native to take responsibility for his actions. “Just get your s–t together, man,” he urged. More pointedly, he added, “Just don’t hit women,” delivering a necessary condemnation.

So now, with the seriousness of the charges looming over Gervonta Davis, concerns have surfaced regarding his scheduled rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. Though The Reaper was quick to reassure fans, saying, “He’s home already. The fight is still on,” the question is: Can Gervonta Davis maintain focus amid legal distractions, and will the bout go ahead as planned? What do you think?