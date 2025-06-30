“That’s Not Jake Paul’s Fault” – Shane Mosley Shows No Mercy for Chavez Jr. Over ‘Weird’ Fight

When all was said and done, Jake Paul left the squared circle with his hand raised for the 12th time in his career. On June 28, the 28-year-old took on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, in arguably his most legitimate test yet.

However, The Problem Child won the fight comfortably via a unanimous decision win. He dominated the early rounds to sail to a comfortable lead with the final scores reading: 99-91, 97-93, 98-92. On the other hand, the son of the Mexican boxing legend looked out of touch, barely throwing anything in the first few rounds. Despite a late rally in the final rounds, it was too little, too late. The underwhelming performance left the fans puzzled regarding Chavez Jr.’s real strategy. Well, this sentiment wasn’t just shared by the fans, as the former three-division world champion Shane Mosley expressed the same confusion.

Jake Paul fought for the occasion

A day after the June 28th clash, in a conversation with Fight Hub TV, Mosley gave props to Jake Paul. El Gallo’s approach to the clash impressed the former welterweight champion. “First of all, I think that Jake Paul fought a great fight. He moved around the way he’s supposed to, throwing great punches, and for the experience he had, he did fantastic,” he Mosley shared.

However, on the other hand, the Mexican’s performance left him utterly disappointed. “Junior on the other hand, he didn’t throw any punches until the third or fourth round or something. He was kind of just walking forward and I don’t know what he was doing,” he said, with a flummoxed expression.

Mosley believes that the 39-year-old started confused, struggling to find rhythm. “It was weird, it was weird to see that type of fighting,” he said, declaring the clash a bit unattractive. And for that, all the blame should go to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., according to him. “That’s not Jake Paul’s fault. Jake Paul did what he needed to do and he won and he looked good,” he concluded.

Sugar contends that The Problem Child stepped into the ring solely to win and fought with that mindset. For Chavez Jr, he gave a blunt response: “Junior, it’s retirement.. It’s best you live off your father’s name.” After all the pre-fight trash-talking, this verdict is surely a hard pill to swallow for Chavez Jr. Yet, while he admits defeat, he insists the fight wasn’t as lopsided as portrayed.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. comes clean

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, the Sinaloa native acknowledged his poor performance in early rounds. “I lost the fight because I think I [won] the last three rounds. need to throw a little more punches,” he confessed. However, for him, the fight was much closer than the score suggested. “He [won], I think, five or six rounds and I [won] the last three or four rounds,” he asserted.

It is worth noting that all three judges scored in favor of Jake Paul. With the scores of 99-91, 97-93, 98-92, the fight was never really close. Furthermore, all the judges scored the first rounds in Paul’s favor and gave Mexican just the last two, something that seemed surprising to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Well, no matter what the Mexican believes, everyone who watched the fight knows Paul dominated it. And the last few rounds wouldn’t have changed that. However, amidst that dissatisfied interview, there was a glum admission by the former world champion that he was not up to the task.

Maybe Shane Mosley is right, and it is time for the 39-year-old to walk away for good now. However, after such an embarrassing show, it won’t be surprising that we see Julio Cesar Chavez again for a shot at redemption. What do you think?