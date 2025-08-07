“The Answer Is…”: Laila Ali Finally Responds to Claressa Shields’ $15M Offer

“Unless somebody calls me and says they have [$15-$20 million], we’re not even gonna have a conversation.” Laila Ali made her demands clear earlier this year while attending the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Never one to back down—and having long dreamed of making the fight happen—the self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ of women’s boxing, Claressa Shields, was quick to respond.

“Now @TheRealLailaAli I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words,” Shields responded on X. ‘T-Rex’ wasn’t just making empty promises, which she proved by producing a $15 million offer for the fight. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Shields said, “Laila, I’m here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million,” asking Ali to make the fight happen.

Ali was eerily quiet since then, as Shields even posted a picture with a giant $15 million check. However, the wait is over, as the 47-year-old retired boxing legend has finally responded to the offer. “Now, to answer the question that I know many of you who are poking around waiting for me to give you an answer, the answer is yes,” she said in a video shared on social media. However, the ‘yes’ wasn’t her accepting the fight offer.

“I am going to answer your question when I’m good and ready to do it,” she continued. “Because you know what? Nobody calls shots on me. I do things when and how and where I like to do them.” Ali, the daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, retired from the sport back in 2007, with a record of 24-0. This means the 47-year-old hasn’t fought in 18 long years, not to forget, she is 17 years older than Shields.

Meanwhile, Shields is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lani Daniels last month in front of an impressive 15,366 spectators in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, which was the last fight in her contract with Dmitry Salita’s Salita Promotions. Although Salita had 30 days to renegotiate their extension with Shields, they have waived that right to let Shields negotiate with other promoters.

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is an option for Shields, but their relationship hasn’t been the best. Regardless, Shields has revealed her motivation behind fighting Ali.

Claressa Shields is tired of everyone making excuses for Laila Ali

Claressa Shields isn’t holding back when it comes to the ongoing speculation around a potential bout with retired legend Laila Ali. After confirming that a $15 million offer is already in escrow, Shields is frustrated by the narrative that Ali needs more time or that her age is a factor. “My only motivation is to show her that you can’t beat me,” Shields told DAZN’s ‘Ariel x Ade Show.’

USA Today via Reuters Olympics: USA Boxing press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Aug 3, 2016 Rio de Janeiro, USA USA boxer Claressa Shields speaks during a press conference at the MPC Catira Room prior to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports, 03.08.2016 12:23:47, 9419750, Claressa Shields, OLYMPICS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 9419750

“Either you want to pass it verbally, or the up-and-coming will take it,” she added. “Everybody is making all these excuses for her. But she’s sitting there and telling you that she’s in the gym, she’s training… she [doesn’t have] all the wear and tear that I got on my body.” Shields especially seems affected by Ali’s claim that Shields “ain’t got enough power” and ain’t “skilled enough” to beat her. Shields, tired of the talk, wants to settle it in the ring.

Claressa Shields seems eager to get in the ring and prove she is better than Laila Ali, which is not far-fetched given the age difference between them. However, it appears Laila Ali isn’t ready to give Shields what she wants quite yet. What do you make of the situation?