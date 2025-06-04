“The Fight Would Have Been Over” – Oleksandr Usyk’s Low Blow Claim Handed Reality Check Ahead of Daniel Dubois Rematch

“Was it an illegal blow? Of course it wasn’t. It was definitely a body shot. It landed on the button. I felt the connection. But, yeah, they just nicked it from us, didn’t they?” stated a dejected Daniel Dubois last year in a DAZN interview about his low blow incident against Oleksandr Usyk during their August 2023 bout. It seems like the Britton puncher is still not over that August 2023 controversy that potentially robbed him of the unified heavyweight title.

However, it seems like he is not alone in this view. As The Dynamite prepares to take on Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion again in a rematch scheduled for July 19 at Wembley, this time for the undisputed title, Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn set the record clear on the two-year-old controversy.

Daniel Dubois: The Robbed Champion

With boxing going into one of the most packed periods of 2025, Hearn sat down with DAZN to predict some of the biggest matches. As expected, he was asked about the Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk clash. While the promoter praised both boxers, he recalled the first time the duo faced each other. Hearn emphasized how Cat is vulnerable to body punches, referring to the infamous low-blow. “I think Dubois’s got to hurt him. But the reality is, whether it was a low blow or not, Usyk does not like it to the body,” he stated. The British promoter further probed how it was not a proper low-blow as it didn’t touch his pelvic area. “I mean that low blow didn’t hit him in the nuts, right? It hit him in the lower part of the stomach,” he asserted.

According to Hearn, Daniel Dubois should do an all-out attack with the same approach. Because even if that controversial shot “was two or three inches higher, it would have had the same effect and I think the fight would have been over and Daniel Dubois would have been the world heavyweight champion,” he concluded.

While not explicitly, Eddie Hearn has tipped his cap towards Daniel Dubois and taken his side. On the other hand, WBA and WBO interim light middleweight champion Terence Crawford has something else to say.

Oleksandr Usyk: A heavyweight like no one

Recently, the two-division undisputed champion appeared on Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast on YouTube. Given Bud’s closeness with Usyk, the host asked the Omaha native about the upcoming showdown against Daniel Dubois. Without missing a beat, Crawford replied, “Usyk, hands down,” giving his prediction.

Barak probed further, asking about the low blow. The Nebraskan, firm in his choice, asserted, “It was a low blow. Usyk!” As Barak once again asked whether Crawford really believed it was a low-blow, the 41-0 boxer cut him and repeated, “Usyk!” ending any debate regarding his choice.

Terence Crawford recalled how he had even picked Oleksandr Usyk both times against Tyson Fury. “Both times. I knew the movement was going to give Tyson Fury problems. Tyson Fury is a great heavyweight champion, but he never was fighting people that’s as elusive as him,” he explained, hailing Usyk as a heavyweight like no one.

Well, his impeccable 23-0 record and two undisputed championships are more than enough proof backing Crawford’s statement. Usyk is indeed a heavyweight like never before. Furthermore, whether it was a low-blow or not does not matter at this point. Daniel Dubois has a shot at redemption, and this time he needs to be prepared for everything, as this opportunity will not come again.

