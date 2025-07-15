“The Floyd Mayweather of Girl Boxing” – Shakur Stevenson Settles Katie Taylor-Claressa Shields GWOAT Debate

Throughout the years, Shakur Stevenson and Claressa Shields have developed a tight-knit, sibling-like bond. That’s why, when the WBC lightweight champion was under intense scrutiny leading up to the ‘Ring III’ event, Shields stepped up to support him. Following an outstanding performance by Stevenson, the pair can now revel in their well-deserved success.

Recently, the most decorated female boxer has encountered some skepticism about her ‘GWOAT’ status, which is quite intriguing. The discussion ignited following Katie Taylor‘s third consecutive victory over Amanda Serrano, allowing her to maintain her status as the undisputed super lightweight champion. After witnessing doubts cast on his sister’s credibility, Shakur Stevenson stepped up to defend her reputation.

Claressa Shields’ legacy is unmatched

Ahead of his fight against Zepeda, the Newark native appeared in Way Up With Angela alongside Kazeem Famuyide. During the candid conversation, host Angela Yee talked about the Taylor-Serrano trilogy before mentioning Claressa Shields’ upcoming defense against Lani Daniels. “I’m glad that you pointing that out, cuz like people need to point out the fact that Claressa is the best to ever do it,” Stevenson immediately noted.

Doubling down on his declaration, the 28-year-old compared Shields’ legacy with Floyd Mayweather. “Claressa is the Floyd Mayweather of girl boxing. People need to give her more credit,” he stated, with Yee nodding in agreement. While Shakur Stevenson acknowledged that the Flint native invites some trolling upon herself with her trash-talking, the utter disrespect is maddening.

“She’s the greatest I ever seen. Her mental is like different. So, um, I’m a fan of Claressa,” he concluded, putting an end to any kind of narrative. However, despite Shakur Stevenson’s claims, the fact that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor just produced the biggest ever female boxing match holds true. So, the pressure is on Claressa Shields to produce another spectacle. And she has a perfect opponent in mind.

The biggest women’s boxing match

Since 2019, the ‘T-Rex’ has been involved in a significant online feud with Laila Ali. There was a moment when excitement filled the air as fans eagerly anticipated a clash between these two trailblazers, but talks broke down due to financial disputes, leaving everyone to speculate about the thrilling encounter that could have been.

However, recently, the 47-year-old, who retired undefeated in 2007, reignited the conversation. During the Taylor-Serrano trilogy event, Ali demanded $20 million, and she would be up for the clash. “That kind of money, I would actually have to think about it,” she declared. Surprisingly, despite the ludicrous demand, Claressa Shields seems to be on board.

Why? Because the 30-year-old believes that it would still be the biggest women’s boxing match. “Me fighting her right now is still the biggest fight in women’s boxing,” she claimed in a recent Art of Ward podcast last December.“You got all the Amanda Serranos and Katie Taylors, but Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali—even in an exhibition—is still the biggest fight in the world for women’s boxing,” she further added.

The recent Taylor-Serrano event wrapped up just days before the podcast, achieving record viewership numbers. With the ‘GWOAT’ suggesting she might surpass that record alongside Laila Ali, it’s clear she has a strong belief in her ability to attract fans. The big question remains: who’s ready to shell out nearly $20 million to get this fight off the ground? What’s your take on this?