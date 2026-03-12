“They’re In for a Big Surprise”: Dana White Reveals $20M Trap Awaiting Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are ready to collide after 11 years since their first $600M spectacle. This time, however, both legends are going to meet inside the Sphere. And although fans are stoked to watch the grand showdown unfold on September 19th, Dana White believes the production could be in a financial trap. Why?

Under Dana White’s leadership, the UFC pulled off its best visual extravaganzas at the Sphere with UFC 309. At the event, the fans definitely got to see the stunning graphics hovering around. But it was a solid $20 million cash-burn for the promotion. With that in mind, the UFC CEO believes the producers of Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao might fall into a trap and urged them to call someone who can figure it out.

“Who’s promoting it? S**t,” White said, according to talkSPORT. “Wonder who’s paying for production. They’re in for a big surprise. It is incredibly expensive. Interesting. They better call somebody to figure that out,” he added.

With that said, spending $20 million on an event is one part of the game, but managing an entire production team to create the Mexican Heritage Day graphics was a massive task. Following the event, Dana White even said the team deserved an award for producing a “f**** amazing night,” as he stated at UFC Tampa in 2024.

So, looking at the intricacies of pulling off such an event, the team might have to spend a fortune to create the kind of graphics expected for a Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch, potentially trapping them into investing more than necessary just to make everything perfect. However, when it comes to the boxing event itself, they seem to have a solid team in place.

For those unaware, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch will be streamed on Netflix. Alongside the streaming giant, EverWonder Studio and Hidden Empire, along with Limitless X Holdings, will handle the production side. So the team appears capable of pulling off a spectacle at the Sphere. Moreover, the streaming giant has a market net worth of over $400 billion.

Furthermore, Mayweather and Pacquiao’s promotions, alongside Fight Sports, will also take care of the promotional side of the event. So, with that team in hand, it’ll be interesting to see how the team handles the production. That said, ahead of the card, another legend has reacted to the massive clash.

Mike Tyson provides verdict on the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight

Before news of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch surfaced, organizers had scheduled the undefeated boxing legend to fight Mike Tyson. Previously, the organizers planned for both fighters to square off inside the ring on April 25 in the Republic of Congo. However, Tyson suffered a hand injury ahead of the bout, forcing the organizers to postpone the date.

Now, as Mayweather moves forward to face his old rival in a highly anticipated rematch, Tyson hopes the Filipino legend is taking the bout seriously against the 49-year-old, 50-0 boxer.

“I think that’ll be a good fight,” Mike Tyson said during an interview with Fight Hype. “I hope Manny’s serious. Manny looked good in his last fight he fought, too.”

To be fair, ‘Pac-Man’ looked impressive in his recent outing against Mario Barrios, where he pushed the Mexican to a competitive draw. Compare that to Mayweather’s recent opponent, John Gotti III, and there’s clearly a difference in the level of competition. In that sense, Pacquiao might have a competitive edge, but ‘Money’ can still put up a solid challenge even at this late stage of his career.

That said, who are you picking to win at the Sphere? Mayweather or Pacquiao? Let us know in the comments section below.