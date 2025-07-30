“They Don’t Understand Boxing”: Mike Tyson Gets Real on Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson

Mike Tyson has spent decades immersed in the sport of boxing. Even in retirement, the 59-year-old remains a prominent figure, frequently appearing at events, in interviews, and on shows, continuing to champion the sweet science. Over the years, Tyson has seen countless fighters rise and fall, but few have left as lasting an impression on him as Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson.

Davis and Stevenson are, without question, two of the biggest names in the lightweight division, with comparisons between the pair fueling constant debate across social media and boxing circles. Yet even fighters of their caliber aren’t immune to public criticism, particularly Stevenson, who’s often labeled a ‘boring’ fighter due to his defensive style. Despite the noise, Mike Tyson has remained a vocal supporter of Stevenson’s approach inside the ring.

“I like Tank and all those guys, Shakur Stevenson,” Tyson said on The Big Podcast with Shaq when asked about an athlete who’s on the rise. “Even though people hate on him, they don’t understand boxing. He’s a specialist. And when you’re a specialist, you beat good guys. Guys that are great, you beat them easy like they’re nothing.” Tyson acknowledged that some might find watching Stevenson dull or even boring, but he sees things differently.

“And some might say, that’s boring, but no, that’s art. Boxing’s an art,” Iron Mike explained. Interestingly, Stevenson recently silenced many doubters with a dominant and destructive performance against former interim WBC lightweight champion William Zepeda. Even though Stevenson himself took a little bit of damage in the process, he blew Zepeda away, winning the fight via unanimous decision earlier this month.

Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, has always been known for his destructive power and one-punch knockout abilities. Following a shocking draw against Loamont Roach Jr. last March, the Baltimore native is expected to have a rematch. However, his misdemeanor domestic violence arrest last month has made his future in the sport somewhat convoluted. Regardless, as Mike Tyson revealed his fondness for Stevenson, the Newark native has pointed at someone else who’s on the same level as him.

Shakur Stevenson admits Andy Cruz could match his ring IQ

28-year-old Shakur Stevenson doesn’t shy away from touting himself to be the smartest man in the ring, but even he had to admit there’s another man who matches his smarts. “The only person in that division who’s on that thinking level is probably Andy Cruz,” Stevenson told Naji of Cigar Talk. “He’s a helluva fighter.”

Cruz, a 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, has impressed the boxing community with his angles, footwork, and timing, racing to a 6-0 record and recently earning a fifth-round stoppage over Hironori Mishiro. Though Stevenson respects his skills, he’s not intimidated. “He’s strategic,” Stevenson said with a grin. “When we mix it up, I’ma figure his a– out.”

Shakur Stevenson is clearly a man of strategy rather than brute force. While Mike Tyson views his skillset as a form of boxing artistry, others struggle to appreciate the slower, more calculated pace of his fights. But what about you—how do you feel about watching Stevenson in the ring?