This Is How Terence Crawford Beats Floyd Mayweather’s 50–0 Record, According to Jeff Mayweather.

On August 26, 2017, after the Conor McGregor bout, Floyd Mayweather Jr hung up his gloves for good, leaving behind an unmatched legacy with a perfect 50-0 record, surpassing Rocky Marciano’s iconic 49–0 streak. Presently, Terence Crawford, holding a 41-0 record, is among the few poised to potentially challenge that milestone and retire undefeated. Of course, that depends on how his next fight turns out.

On September 13th, the Omaha native will enter the toughest challenge of his career against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Even though Bud is the massive underdog in that bout, no one can ever rule out the two-weight undisputed champion completely. So, could a victory over Canelo position him to surpass Floyd Mayweather’s iconic 50-0 record, especially at age 37? Well, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff Mayweather, answered that question.

Terence Crawford’s only way to beat Floyd Mayweather’s record

On Thursday, Team Mayweather posted an interview with the veteran trainer on their official YouTube channel. With Crawford’s 41-0 record in mind, the interviewer immediately probed the question, “What do you think the odds are of someone like Crawford, who’s 41 and 0, eventually catching Floyd? Do you think he’s got a chance of catching Floyd?” First of all, the former IBO super featherweight champion does not think Terence Crawford would be chasing such a record. “I don’t necessarily think that is something that he’s looking for,” he stated. With everything that ‘Bud’ has already achieved, he has cemented his legacy as a Hall-of-Famer. Furthermore, defeating the Mexican superstar would crown him a five-division world champion, just like Floyd Mayweather.

However, Mayweather Sr. believes that if Crawford can go past Canelo, he can very well surpass the 50-0 record. How? By fighting as many fodder fights as possible. “I mean, of course, if he gets past Canelo, he can fight as many bums as he wants to just to make the record,” Jeff Mayweather shared.

Honestly, while Conor McGregor is no “bum”, his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather left him looking like a rookie in the ring. By picking him as his 50th opponent, Money padded his stats to hit that record, and the veteran trainer thinks Terence Crawford can do the same.

The interviewer then asked what was on everyone’s mind, “Will he(Crawford) do that?” As it turns out, the 60-year-old does not believe Bud will do such things. “I don’t know. Well, he seemed like he’s a class act, and he seemed like he’ll do whatever he feels,” he stated. However, if the Omaha native decides to stat pad his way to that 50-0 record, “he is 37, yeah, that’s still a lot of fights though,” Mayweather concluded.

The idea of eclipsing Floyd Mayweather’s record is enticing, but right now, it’s uncertain if Crawford will even continue fighting after his bout with Canelo Alvarez. That’s at least what he’s hinted at.

Terence Crawford’s uncertain future plans

During his first-ever visit to Australia, the two-division undisputed champion sat down with Jai McAllister for a fan Q&A. During the event, one fan asked Terence Crawford about his plans following the Canelo Alvarez fight, and he had no idea. “Nah, I don’t know,” Bud replied. “You know, like I said, I don’t eat before my food’s on my table. So, right now, I’m at 168 to fight Canelo [Alvarez]. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now,” he added.

However, for the longest time, Terence Crawford has hinted at this fight against Canelo as his final act in boxing. At 37, with maybe three or four more fights left in him, he’s not dwelling on the future. The outcome of his next match will likely play a massive role in his next steps. Only time will tell what path Bud chooses.

